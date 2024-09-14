‘Sister Wives’ Returns: What’s Happened With the Browns Since Season 18 Left Off

Warning: The following post contains discussions of suicide.

Sister Wives is back for its 19th season on Sunday, September 15, at 10/9c, and the reality show has a lot of Brown family history to catch up on.

TLC’s Season 19 trailer suggests a long lead time, depicting the plural family as they were nearly two years ago. In that supercut, Christine is just starting a relationship with now-husband David Woolley, Meri is finally leaving Kody, Janelle is considering getting a lawyer in her own breakup from Kody, and Robyn is feeling “like the idiot that got left behind.”

In a synopsis for Season 19, TLC says the Browns will “share a genuine glimpse into the complexities of their relationships, moving forward as best as they can for themselves and one another.”

Ahead of the new episodes, here’s what has happened since Season 18 ended in December 2023.

Christine changed her last name to Woolley

Goodbye, Christine Brown; hello, Christine Brown Woolley. Christine officially took on the surname of new husband David Woolley this April, following their October 2023 nuptials, as Entertainment Tonight reported at the time.

And earlier this month, Christine sympathized with women who are “trapped, stuck, and afraid there was no way out” in an Instagram post. “I want you to know you’re not alone. I’ve been there. And I want to encourage you to find ways to choose joy, even when fear tells you to stay where you are. It’s not easy, but there is a path to happiness, and it’s worth every step. You deserve a life filled with love, peace, and joy — never settle for less.”

Meri dated — and broke up — with a beau named Amos

As she marked her 53rd birthday on Instagram this January, Meri revealed her relationship with a man named Amos, “the good-looking guy I’ve been dating since October [2023],” per People.

She added: “He’s not 6-foot-6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!”

The following month, Meri told supporters she and Amos had gone their separate ways. “It’s a strange and sad thing to care about someone so deeply, to look beyond their past, because heaven knows we all have one, to see the kindness in their eyes and their giving heart, and still know that a lifelong relationship isn’t in the cards for you,” she wrote, in part, on Instagram at the time. “It’s only in the dating process that you can come to these realizations, that’s what living and dating is all about. When the time is right for me, I will dip my toes into this process again.”

Robyn and Kody listed their Flagstaff home for sale

Last month, Kody and his remaining wife, Robyn, listed their five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Flagstaff, Arizona, for $1.65 million, per Us Weekly.

Located “behind towering pines on a secluded ridge,” the property offers a kitchen with a walk-in pantry, a primary bedroom with a spa-like bathroom, three other bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, two laundry rooms, a walk-out basement, and a partially covered deck spanning the living room and dining room, according to a Zillow listing.

The real estate move comes as tabloid tattlers claim Robyn and Kody are bound for a breakup. “Robyn and Kody argue about small things that shouldn’t matter, and they butt heads often,” a source told In Touch earlier this month. “They’ve basically drifted apart. This is not the life Robyn envisioned. All the signs are there, a split is inevitable.”

Janelle and Kody lost their son Garrison Brown

In March, Janelle and Kody’s son Garrison Brown, their fourth child together, died by suicide at age 25. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle wrote on Instagram at the time. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

Janelle eulogized Garrison again on Instagram on a somber anniversary earlier this month. “6 months ago today, you went away,” she wrote. “You come up in my photo memories almost every day. Sometimes it doesn’t seem like you’re gone. And then I remember I won’t be getting a call or text from you, and it all comes rushing back. I know you fought hard, but in the end, you just couldn’t stay. I love you so much and will see you again when my journey is done.”

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

Sister Wives, Season 19 Premiere, Sunday, September 15, 10/9c, TLC