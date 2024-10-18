[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Happy’s Place Season 1, Episode 1.]

Happy’s Place has arrived! NBC‘s new comedy starring Reba McEntire, as Bobbie, the daughter of a newly-deceased bar owner who finds herself helming the dive spot in his absence.

But there’s a little bit of a surprise when meets a young woman named Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), at the bar, only to discover she’s there to meet the lawyer she’s also planning to connect with. It’s during their group chat that Bobbie learns her dad Happy fathered another child, who happens to be Isabella.

Isabella is also shocked that Happy wanted her to have a 50% stake in the bar, making her co-owner of the place with Bobbie. While Bobbie is extremely resistant to the news, and the possibility of sharing the business, Isabella quickly worms her way into the hearts of the bar’s other employees and patrons, including Gabby (Melissa Peterman) the bartender.

As the episode unfolds, Isabella tries explaining to Bobbie how her life growing up was much different as she never knew their father but always wanted to have a relationship with the man. When a drawing is knocked off the wall in Happy’s office, Isabella and Bobbie discover that the image was made by Isabella and not Bobbie as it was assumed, proving that Happy had an interest in Isabella, even if he didn’t have a relationship with her.

The revelation leads Bobbie to open up to Isabella, inviting her to stay and work at the bar with them. How it will all play out remains to be seen, but there are plenty of great set-ups to spawn some fun storylines.

Happy’s Place, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC