As streaming outlets pinch pennies and cable networks search for the next prestige hit, broadcast TV seems to be having a moment, especially with their new offerings. At CBS, Matlock got an early renewal, and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage landed a full-season order. Over at ABC, meanwhile, High Potential marked the network’s best debut in years.

In fact, one broadcast TV exec told Variety recently that the 2024-2025 season is attracting audiences that “we would have thought 15 years ago were pretty solid.” Another put it more succinctly: “Broadcast’s back, baby!”

Judging from Nielsen ratings cited by TV Series Finale, here are the new and returning series we imagine might follow Matlock’s lead and score early renewals.