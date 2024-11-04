‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,’ ‘9-1-1’ & 7 More Broadcast TV Shows We Expect to Get Early Renewals

Dan Clarendon
Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper on 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage,' Belissa Escobedo as Isabella and Reba McEntire as Bobbie on 'Happy's Place'
Christopher Willard/ABC, Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Casey Durkin/NBC

As streaming outlets pinch pennies and cable networks search for the next prestige hit, broadcast TV seems to be having a moment, especially with their new offerings. At CBS, Matlock got an early renewal, and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage landed a full-season order. Over at ABC, meanwhile, High Potential marked the network’s best debut in years.

In fact, one broadcast TV exec told Variety recently that the 2024-2025 season is attracting audiences that “we would have thought 15 years ago were pretty solid.” Another put it more succinctly: “Broadcast’s back, baby!”

Judging from Nielsen ratings cited by TV Series Finale, here are the new and returning series we imagine might follow Matlock’s lead and score early renewals.

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Christopher Willard/ABC

Dancing With the Stars

Waltz on, DWTS! The reality competition’s 18-to-49 demo ratings are up nearly 11 percent year over year — and more than double than those of any other unscripted ABC show.

Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash on '9-1-1'
Eric McCandless/ABC

9-1-1

No cause for alarm here. 9-1-1 is matching its total viewership from last season so far, and it’s the top scripted ABC show in total viewers and in the 18-to-49 demo ratings.

Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory on 'High Potential'
Mitch Hasseth/ABC

High Potential

With a name like High Potential, it’s a good thing this procedural shows exactly that. It’s ABC’s most-watched new series in six years, as the network touted in a November 1 press release.

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw on 'Tracker'
Darko Sikman/CBS

Tracker

Broadcast television’s No. 1 non-sports show of last season is tracking toward a renewal this season. Tracker is CBS’ top scripted show, and its Season 2 premiere attracted its best non-Super Bowl numbers.

Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper on 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

This Young Sheldon spinoff’s series premiere beat its predecessor’s final season premiere, and it’s one of CBS’ most-watched shows. Little wonder the network has already given it a full season order.

Lesley Stahl of '60 Minutes'
CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

60 Minutes

That clock will keep on ticking: 60 Minutes’s latest season premiere won its night, even besting the Emmys. And so far this season, the CBS newsmagazine is even surpassing the once-mighty Survivor.

Scott Patterson as Harry
Freemantle

Sullivan’s Crossing

As The CW limps along, this imported drama is, at least, a bright spot. Season 2 is up 20 percent in 18-to-49 demo ratings so far here in the states, and Canada’s CTV has already ordered Season 3.

Lisa Simpson of 'The Simpsons'
20th Television

The Simpsons

The Simpsons is currently Fox’s No. 2 TV show of the season so far in the 18-to-49 demo, behind the already-renewed Universal Basic Guys. And tellingly, Simpsons writers are already thinking about Season 37.

Belissa Escobedo as Isabella and Reba McEntire as Bobbie on 'Happy's Place'
Casey Durkin/NBC

Happy’s Place

On the NBC side, Happy’s Place is surely making network execs happy: The new Reba McEntire sitcom is ranking just behind the Chicago procedurals — and even ahead of SVU — in total viewers.

