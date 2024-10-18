Even before its October 18 debut, Reba McEntire‘s new NBC sitcom Happy’s Place has been giving Reba fans plenty to get excited about. Now Steve Howey has reunited with McEntire and Melissa Peterman for the taping of a future episode.

In a behind-the-scenes look, Peterman shared a selfie of herself alongside Howie and two attendees Peterman affectionately called out in the Instagram caption where she shared the images. “The more the merrier. I mean Happier!! Loved having @ruby_aviles and @adriananikkole at Happy’s Place last night! ❤️ you both!! So glad you could come and be part of the fun! Happy’s PlacePremieres Friday!!!! 8pm on @nbc @peacock,” Peterman wrote.



ET also offered a closer look at Howey’s reunion with McEntire and Peterman in a behind-the-scenes interview during which they reminisced about how many years it’s been since Reba was on the air. McEntire and Peterman also commented on whether they watched Shameless or not as Howey memorably portrayed Kevin in the since-concluded Showtime comedy.

Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman hilariously recall watching Steve Howey bare it all on ‘Shameless’ during ET’s visit to the set of ‘Happy’s Place,’ premiering Oct. 18 on NBC. pic.twitter.com/3eqrCQv2sS — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 17, 2024

As previously revealed, Howey will play a character named Danny in a forthcoming holiday episode. Danny is a business owner that Peterman’s Gabby meets at a dog park. In an attempt to impress him, Gabby has pretended that she’s Bobbie (McEntire), because she thought it would make her seem more interesting.

The only catch is, that he finds her so interesting, that he ends up wanting to hold his holiday party at the Tavern, which is sure to stir up some trouble for Gabby and her fibs.

This upcoming holiday reunion for Howey and his Reba colleagues is certainly exciting and leaves us wondering which other Reba vets could pop into Happy’s Place down the line. Fans will have to tune in to find out as the series kicks off on NBC and let us know who you hope to see on the new comedy this fall in the comments, below.

Happy’s Place, Series Premiere, Friday, October 18th, 8/7c, NBC