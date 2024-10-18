‘Blue Bloods’ Final Episodes, Reba Serving Laughs at ‘Happy’s Place,’ Premieres of ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Fire Country’ and ‘Shark Tank,’ Christmas at ‘La Maison’

It’s the beginning of the end as Blue Bloods begins rolling out its final episodes, on a CBS lineup that includes season premieres of S.W.A.T. and Fire Country. ABC launches the 16th season of Shark Tank. The juicy French-language fashion drama La Maison celebrates Christmas with a fraught family dinner.

Blue Bloods

Midseason Premiere 10/9c

The family that’s always on the right side of the law returns to finish up the long-running drama’s 14th and final season with the first of eight episodes. It’s a busy one, with senior ADA Erin (Bridget Moynahan) facing allegations of jury tampering in a case involving Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) and a child murder witness who bonded with Eddie (Vanessa Ray). In other Reagan family news, Jamie (Will Estes) teams with nephew Joe Hill (Will Hochman) to find Jamie’s stolen car, and Police Commissioner Frank (Tom Selleck) can’t see eye to eye with Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) in a debate about the death penalty.

Happy’s Place

Series Premiere 8/7c

Wherever Reba McEntire goes, it’s a happy place. That applies to her long-awaited return to the sitcom genre, 17 years after Reba closed shop in 2007. The current The Voice coach is right at home as Bobbie in this comedy set in the Knoxville tavern she recently inherited from her dad, only to learn that she’s sharing ownership with a 20something half-sister, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), she never knew existed. Their edgy meet-cute occupies the pilot episode, which goes down easy thanks to Reba’s twangy charm, though her more volatile side shows through when “Red Thunder” Bobbie snaps, “I’m revved up and I don’t want to waste it!” Co-stars include Reba’s partner Rex Linn as the taciturn cook and her Reba colleague Melissa Peterman as the needy bartender, Gabby.

S.W.A.T.

Season Premiere 8/7c

The police drama that has twice bounced back from cancellation returns for Season 8 with a new 20-Squad team member: Devin Gamble (Annie Ilonzeh), who’s determined to shed the stigma of her crime-family background, though Commander Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) has reservations. For team leader Hondo (Shemar Moore), who recruited her, not so much. Hondo and crew tackle a case that hits home for their leader when a group of students goes missing, along with their bus driver, who was once Hondo’s high school football coach.

Fire Country

Season Premiere 9/8c

Another season, another fiery calamity. Season 3 of the first-responder drama opens with a helicopter crash interrupting the wedding of Bode’s (Max Thieriot) ex, Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila), and Diego (Rafael de la Fuente). The firefighters spring into action, saying “I do” to danger, while Bode continues to figure out his new path.

Shark Tank

Season Premiere 8/7c

After five seasons of recurring guest appearances, KIND Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky joins the sharks as a regular panelist for Season 16, hearing pitches alongside Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary. The season opener features products including mocktails made from mushrooms and a cardio-boosting app.

La Maison

The addictive French-language fashion-house drama celebrates Christmas in grand melodramatic style, gathering all of the disparate members of the Ledu family to deposed leader Vincent’s (Lambert Wilson) remote island retreat following his watery “accident.” The guest of honor: upstart family-adjacent member and new LEDU creative director Paloma (Zita Hanrot), who explains, “I need to know where I come from.” The answer isn’t pretty, because everyone else is burdened by secrets and hidden agendas, a number of which become exposed as gifts to the rapt audience. As one of the dysfunctional group observes: “Dry capon and domestic dispute, a little much for one evening.”

Disclaimer

Writer-director Alfonso Cuarón’s twisty drama drops two more chapters, with Catherine (Cate Blanchett) trying to contain the damage from the publication of The Perfect Stranger, while a narrator observes: “Your misguided belief that you had a right to silence has condemned you.” Flashbacks depict the trauma 20 years earlier when Stephen (Kevin Kline) and wife Nancy (a wrenching Lesley Manville) learn that their son Jonathan (Louis Partridge) died while on vacation at the French seaside. We also learn how Jonathan met his demise, following an erotic interlude.

