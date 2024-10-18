Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) officially becomes the new boss of the Fly Team in the next episode of FBI: International. But there is one very important member he has yet to meet—until now—as you can see in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 22 episode.

Wes sits down at a table with Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto), Andre Raines (Carter Redwood), Megan “Smitty” Garretson (Eva-Jane Willis), and Amanda Tate (Christina Wolfe) and tells them, “It’s official.” As for the agent who’d been filling in as their boss since Scott Forrester’s (Luke Kleintank) departure, McKintrick was transferred to the Honolulu field office and had no objections. “I’ll have the analysts pack up his stuff,” Tate says. “They’ve been waiting for this call.” (There’s one thing Wes wants them to leave.)

Wes tells Megan he’ll grow on her. “I’ll make sure of it. You can call me Smitty, by the way,” she tells him. And that’s when Wes meets the last member of the team, Tank. “He’s the house dog, huh?”

“Was,” Raines says. “McKintrick, he put the kibosh on that.” But Wes plans to fix that. Watch the rest of the sneak peek above to see his plans and to hear his speech—even though he’s not big on them—to the team.

“We do see Wes with Tank. Tank gives Wes the okay, I think, in the second episode,” Soffer told TV Insider ahead of the season premiere. “He kind of signs off on Wes and is like, this guy’s all right. So hopefully that bodes well for Wes and the fans.”

In “The Other Hard Part,” in addition to Wes working to earn the respect of his new team, the Fly Team must work quickly to find out who they’re up against when a U.S. ambassador is taken hostage at a TV station in the Netherlands alongside 70 civilians.

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS