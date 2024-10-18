‘The Great British Baking Show’ Fan Favorite Speaks Out After Shock Caramel Week Elimination

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the The Great British Baking Show Collection 12 Episode 4.]

In a heartbreaker, Mike became the fourth person eliminated from The Great British Baking Show this season. The 29-year-old fourth-generation farmer was cut after Caramel Week, which debuted on Netflix on October 18. Georgie, the 34-year-old pediatric nurse, was named the Star Baker by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

One of contestants tipped to win the show, Sumayah, the 19-year-old dental student, said afterwards that she felt “Mike was genuinely the heart of the group.” The fan-favorite known to bring smiles to everyone’s faces took the news extremely hard, feeling he could have let people down. The LGBT+ advocate penned a thoughtful letter about his experience on the show and shared it on his X (formerly Twitter account).

He wrote “What can I say but thank you!!! Thank you to every single person involved in putting together this magnificent show and thank you a million times over for including me in it!! Every person I have met throughout this experience has been among the most glorious people I have ever had the good fortune to know.

I have been made to feel welcomed and supported at every single second! Bake Off is so tremendously special and its joy and laughter and positivity has boosted me for years as a dedicated fan! Now, to be part of the family and part of Bake Off history is a privilege that I will cherish and treasure forever! I have also made 11 spectacularly wonderful lifelong friends – how can I possibly express my gratitude for that!! When sharing Mike’s letter, the Bake Off account added: “Oh Mike, you have done the very opposite of letting anyone down and you should be so proud.”

“As for Alison, the love, laughter, and hugs are even better than I ever dared to hope! Thank you to both Alison and Noel for the unending support and to Paul and Prue for more brilliant feedback than I ever dreamed of! This whole experience has been pure magic! From showcasing my favourite queer books to celebrating British farming and farm produce in every bake, I am so proud of everything I have achieved!”

“I just hope that I haven’t let anyone down and that everyone has enjoyed watching a fraction as much as I have enjoyed being here! P.S. You have my heart!! Sending oodles of love, hugs and thanks, Mike.”

Mike received an outpouring of support from fans on social media. One wrote they were, “Gutted for Mike he was one of my faves. He made me laugh every week.” Another called him an “icon.” The well wishes also included uplifting words like, “No matter where you are just know that you’re loved and have it a little easier for someone who is struggling with their coming out. God Bless you from the US. I hope to see this season when it airs in the States.”

Mike’s exit comes after Hazel and John were the other bakers eliminated and left the tent in previous weeks. American contestant Jeff dropped out after the second week due to illness. He shared words on social media saying, “The Bake Off has been an amazing and challenging experience of a lifetime. Although I was not able to continue for long, I had the pleasure of meeting all of the incredible bakers from series 15. What a wonderful group of people and they were also excellent bakers.”

The Great British Baking Show, Season 15, Fridays, Netflix