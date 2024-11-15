‘The Great British Baking Show’: Eliminated Contestant Speaks Out After 1970s Week Disaster

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Great British Baking Show, Collection 12, Week 8]

Alison Hammond wasn’t the only one who toppled over on this week’s episode of The Great British Baking Show, as another contestant was eliminated from the competition after their gateau collapsed.

Illyin, a 31-year-old birth trauma specialist midwife from Norwich, England, became the eighth baker eliminated from the series after failing to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith during 1970s Week. Despite being the first contestant this season to earn a coveted Hollywood handshake, Illyin couldn’t recapture her earlier success this week.

1970s Week saw Hollywood and Leith task the remaining five contestants with the usual Signature, Technical, and Showstopper rounds. This included making choux profiterole for the Signature bake, a gateau for the Technical, and a cake elaborately decorated with all the flair of the era for the Showstopper.

The judges selected 34-year-old pediatric nurse Georgie as this week’s Star Baker and Illyin as the eighth contestant to be eliminated. This came after Illyin’s gateau failed to stay upright.

Poor Illiyin is having a ‘wobbly week.’#GBBO pic.twitter.com/k2rnIrJ1CR — Great British Chefs (@gbchefs) November 12, 2024

Speaking after her elimination, Illyin said, “It’s a funny thing, I feel I can drop my shoulders a little bit, and at least you don’t have to go and practice patisserie! Even all these feelings of sadness, underneath all of that, I think there is an immense sense of pride. I am glad to have that.”

She added, “This is an exceptional competition with exceptional bakers, and to have been part of it, that’s quite special. Over and out Bake Off, it’s done!”

In her post-elimination goodbye letter, shared on the GBBO X account, Illyin wrote, “I leave with memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life and a deeper understanding of myself and what I am capable of. There are lessons in everything and truly Bake Off has been a massive one.”

“I am a firm believer in ‘what’s for me won’t miss me’ and this was for me, what a joy!” – Illiyin. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/3stlK9L477 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 12, 2024

“I am a firm believer in ‘what’s for me won’t miss me’ and this was for me, what a joy!” she continued. “I’m excited for what is next in this new chapter and to welcome more of you into my community. We’ll laugh, learn and grow together. It’s a great time. Until then, all the best.”

Illyin followed up on her elimination on Instagram on Tuesday, November 12, writing, “If heartbreak had a face, it was mine upon discovering my collapsed gataeux. A culmination of months of hard work and sacrifice ending in collapse. Man. It was tough. Watching it again was tough too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illiyin Morrison Birth Trauma Specialist Midwife (@mixing.up.motherhood)

Despite the way things ended, Illyin kept her head up high, adding, “I am a GBBO quarter finalist. Quarter finalist. A title I didn’t anticipate having and am so proud to have achieved. You don’t get to this point of the competition without being at least an OK baker.”

What did you think of the latest episode? Was Illyin the right choice to go home? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.