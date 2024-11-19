Prue Leith often receives compliments from The Great British Baking Show fans for her quirky and colorful fashion sense, but the TV judge has long been a beacon of style and glamour.

On Monday, November 18, the official Baking Show Instagram account shared a stylish throwback photo of Leith in the 1970s. “Of course Prue looked this glammy in the 1970s,” the caption read.

The black-and-white snap shows a dark-haired Leith in a sleek evening gown and extravagant diamond earrings as she poses against a bar. Fans went wild for the pic, with one Instagram commenter saying Leith was “Looking like a Bond Girl.”

“Wow! What a knock out! But she’s still as stunning today as in the 70’s,” another said of the 84-year-old restaurateur.

“She looks like Natalie Wood,” added another.

Another wrote, “Fashionista…then and now.”

“Forever stylish and classy!” said one user.

“Total knockout then and now!” another added.

Another commenter joked, “Ooh now do ’70s Paul,” referring to fellow Baking Show judge Paul Hollywood.

Leith is no stranger to fashion, having collaborated with the brands Lola Rose and Ronit Furst on her own range of products, including glasses, necklaces, and earrings.

“I’ve never been a slave to fashion and I never will be. Of course, I want to look great, but not at the cost of pinched toes and uncomfortable ‘body-shapers’ or hours spent in crowded shops,” Leith writes on her personal website. “Wearing the right outfit that suits your shape and style and is carefree and comfy, can give you a real confidence boost, and a huge amount of pleasure.”

She continues, “I love colour and quirky accessories and after so many comments and compliments about my necklaces, earrings and glasses….. I decided to launch my own ranges.”

Earlier this year, Leith surprised fans when she made her first runway appearance at the Vin + Omi show at London Fashion Week. She wore a black latex get-up with matching gloves.

Speaking about her catwalk experience in an interview with Bella magazine, Leith said, “Because I’m so near the end, I’m a bit more reckless now. What’s the worst that can happen?… If I want to do it and it sounds like good fun I just think, ‘why not?'”