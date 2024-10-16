Let Us Be Your JOC For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI Newsletter:

One of the surprises of FBI lately might be that Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan’s (Zeeko Zaki) relationship with Gemma (Comfort Clinton) is still going?

The two started dating last season and ran into some obstacles—namely when her friend was caught up in one of his cases—but did get past them. And now, there’s possibly a major step coming for them in Season 7.

“This season, they’re going to take a couple of important steps. There’s going to be a possible cohabitation. There’s going to be maybe the really big step we’re toying with the idea of what does it look like if OA decides to commit to Gemma?” showrunner Mike Weiss tells TV Insider.

“We’re going to get to see him get kind of sucked into her uptown life, and we know that OA is a downtown or actually an outer borough guy,” continues Weiss. “And so he’s going to be struggling with a little bit of the morality of that world versus the one that he comes from. She’s a great actress, and we love being able to include Gemma in our show.”

Thanks to the above photo from FBI Season 7 Episode 2, airing October 22, we know Clinton will be appearing, so it’s possible we could begin seeing some of that as soon as then. In “Trusted,” the team is on the case when a suburban couple is murdered and all forensic evidence points to the home’s previous owner, who is currently serving 10 years in federal prison. Plus, OA reunites with an old military colleague, and Scola (John Boyd) tries to welcome a new partner.

Scola does need a new partner following Tiffany’s (Katherine Renee Kane) departure, and as Boyd and Weiss have told us, that’s not going to be easy.

“I really love that Mike had such a great idea coming in to have this struggle to find [someone, to have] the rest of the team joking and making fun of me for speed dating and who works and doesn’t work,” says Boyd. “Part of it is his own journey of finding out that he’s not necessarily ready for someone or [there are] people that are just not the right type, totally wrong for him. It’s been really fun to play. There’s a little bit of humor in there.”

Adds Weiss, “Deeper into the season we’re going to be able to address—I mean, a very, very underground subterranean theme of the character is also the fact that he is raising a baby with another FBI agent [Most Wanted‘s Nina, played by Shantel VanSanten], but they’re not married and maybe Scola’s got a little bit of a commitment-something issue that’s worth exploring. And so bizarrely this opportunity to explore that on a professional level without ever stating it, but just to have it kind of be there bubbling under the surface is interesting for us to play with.”

What do you think of OA and Gemma’s relationship? What are you hoping to see there this season? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS