‘FBI’: OA’s New Romance Is Already Doomed

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for FBI Season 6 Episode 3 “Stay in Your Lane.”]

Sorry, OA (Zeeko Zaki). We just don’t think this new romance is going to work out. The latest FBI episode not only introduced his new girlfriend, Gemma (Comfort Clinton), but it also, in the same scene, set up why it’s doomed to fail.

After Maggie (Missy Peregrym) spotted OA with Gemma, he told her that they’ve been dating for three weeks and he makes her happy. “You really like her,” Maggie could tell. “She’s different. I’ve never met anybody like her. She grew up Upper East Side, penthouses, private schools, she’s down to earth, fun,” he said. “Almost too good to be true.” His partner agreed that she “probably is.” So already, we’re looking at this relationship as one that likely won’t last.

Then, a bit later, OA remarked that Gemma called him out for being “a kid from Queens… I guess my worldview isn’t as sophisticated or broad as she would like.” And that was before he discovered that her friend, Kate, was dating the suspect in their case. The agents used that to their advantage, getting access to their suspect through Kate, and that was when Maggie had to remind OA, “being an FBI agent is not just a job. It’s a life. What’s the number one rule? Never put yourself in a compromised position. You’ve been dating Gemma for what, three weeks? We already know one friend buys coke, and the other one sells it.” OA insisted that wasn’t Gemma’s fault.

Then, Kate was shot during the case—and Gemma found out she died from friends as OA was trying to talk to her about her “lifestyle” and have an “honest conversation” with her. Given how that scene played out and the episode ended, we don’t think he’s going to inform her that Kate was part of his investigation. And with him withholding that and what Maggie reminded him of, this just doesn’t seem like a relationship that can last. That’s not to say either of them are to blame; his job and her friends just makes it too complicated.

But hey, maybe something can change. After all, it would be great to see one of the agents make a relationship work with a civilian, especially since that would be something new for FBI. And Kate’s death could spur Gemma to make some changes when it comes to her friends—as well as encourage her friends as well—in such a way that that wouldn’t be a problem for an FBI agent.

Plus, Zaki did tell us that the relationship “has its ups and downs,” and right now, it seems we’ve really just seen the latter (unless we’re counting the first time we see them together as the former. For now, we can’t completely write off this relationship, but it’s really not looking good.

