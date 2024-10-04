Playing Horror for Laughs (‘Scare Tactics,’ ‘Scariest House in America’) and Not (‘It’s What’s Inside,’ ‘V/H/S/Beyond’), ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Series Finale, Charlie Puth’s Mock Reality

USA Network

Scare Tactics

Series Premiere 10/9c

Jordan Peele (Get Out) is among the executive producers reviving the hidden-camera prank show (formerly a Syfy exclusive) that convinces unsuspecting targets that they’re living out an actual horror-movie scenario. Now hosted by a TV set-wearing jokester named Flip, the show opens with a dupe coerced to witness a bizarre wedding where the very pregnant bride is about to deliver a horrific surprise. The second segment tricks another pawn into sampling a gourmet tasting menu that just might include human flesh. Are you laughing yet?

HGTV

Scariest House in America

Series Premiere 9/8c

Having spent several seasons checking out candidates for the title of Ugliest House in America, the comedian Retta (Parks and Recreation) is now touring and making snarky comments about some of the nation’s creepiest properties. Each week, the house deemed the scariest will get a $150,000 renovation by designer Alison Victoria. In the opener, Retta nervously enters a former jail overrun by bats, a custom home featuring death traps and a house whose kitchen is dominated by a giant well. Pro tip for Retta: Don’t go in the basement alone!

Netflix

It’s What’s Inside

Movie Premiere

Fear the Walking Dead’s Alycia Debnam-Carey reunites with executive producer Colman Domingo in writer-director Greg Jardin’s psychological thriller about a group of friends (including The White Lotus alum Brittany O’Grady) whose pre-wedding party takes a turn when they agree to participate in a parlor game that involves attaching electrodes to their head. What happens next is a trippy and hallucinatory head game with existential consequences.

Shudder

V/H/S/Beyond

Season Premiere

The grisly found-footage horror anthology returns for a seventh installment, with six newly discovered tapes pushing the franchise into what’s described as a “sci-fi inspired hellscape.” Directors include Haunting franchise regular Kate Siegel and Justin Long (Barbarian) with brother Christian Long.

Starz

Power Book II: Ghost

Series Finale 8/7c

Find out who makes it out alive when the first of the Power spinoffs, focusing on “Ghost’s” son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) and his dealings with the Tejada drug cartel led by Monet (Mary J. Blige), reaches its series finale. Followed by the premiere of Fat Joe Talks (9/8c), a weekly interview series starring the pioneering rapper. His first guest is Power Book II: Ghost star and fellow rapper Method Man, discussing his role of attorney Davis MacLean and the legacy of Wu-Tang Clan while touring his Staten Island hometown.

The Roku Channel

The Charlie Puth Show

Series Premiere

Musician Charlie Puth mocks his own celebrity and the cultural zeitgeist in a six-part reality-TV spoof in which he attempts to reinvent himself with the help of an entourage that includes a fake momager and fawning assistants. His comedic voyage of self-discovery features celebrity cameos including Will Ferrell and Courteney Cox.

