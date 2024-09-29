Al Roker Supports Hoda Kotb’s ‘Today’ Exit in Candid Reaction: ‘I’m Just so Thrilled’

Al Roker says he feels no sadness about Hoda Kotb’s departure from Today — only excitement for her next chapter.

“Will I miss her day to day? Sure,” Roker told People at the Food & Wine Classic in Charleston, South Carolina, on Saturday, September 28. “But I’m just so thrilled for her that I can’t possibly feel any sadness. … I would feel much worse if she was leaving, but she’s just doing something else within our NBC News family.”

Kotb, who anchors Today’s first two hours alongside Savannah Guthrie and co-hosts the fourth hour with Jenna Bush Hager, announced on Thursday, September 26, that she’ll leave the NBC morning early next year. Between tears, she told viewers she’ll pursue other responsibilities at the network so she can get more time with her young children.

And Roker, Today’s longtime meteorologist, told People he understands Kotb’s desire for family time. “Look, I’m very fortunate in that I’ve watched my kids grow up, especially when [my daughter] Courtney was younger,” he said. “I was in local news, so I was home in the morning with my kids, but [Kotb’s] got two young daughters. Those moments, those kids grow up. I mean, it’s cliché, but because it’s true. It’s like you blink. So I understand exactly why she did it.”

Kotb’s other Today costars have also sung her praises. “I just want to say I am so proud of my friend,” Guthrie told Kotb during Thursday’s show. “You have guts. For someone to leave at the top of their game, to leave something that’s wonderful that you love, where it’s and comfortable and beautiful and fun, and say, ‘But I dream bigger for myself into the great unknown’ — you have so much guts. You inspire me. I love you.”

And Bush Hager said, “It’s not over. I’m going to be showing up at your house like the stalker you are to Zac Brown. I will be there on your doorstep, and we are your friends forever.”

