Hoda Kotb is leaving Today, setting her departure as a co-anchor from the NBC morning program for the end of the year. But who could possibly step into Kotb’s shoes?

While there’s no official word on whether her spot will be filled or not, there’s certainly room for theorizing about potential candidates. As fans of Today witnessed on the September 26th broadcast, Kotb announced she’d be stepping away from her role to spend more time with her two young daughters.

“I just turned 60, and it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old, because I started thinking about that decade like, what does that decade mean? What does it hold? What’s it going to have for me? And I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new,” she told viewers at home. “I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of the time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time,” she added.

Kotb’s exit came as a bit of a shock to her colleagues as People reported, a source said, “This was a complete surprise to most people at the show. However, Hoda has put a lot of thought into it. She also talked a lot about it with both Savannah [Guthrie] and Jenna [Bush Hager].”

As fans and colleagues adjust to Kotb’s big news and impending departure, we’re taking a closer look at seven individuals who we think have the potential to be candidates for the gig, ranging from fellow Today vets to other NBC TV personalities. Scroll down for a closer look, and let us know who you think could be a good replacement when Kotb’s time with Today ends.

