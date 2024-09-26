‘Today’ Show: Who Will Replace Hoda Kotb?

Dylan Dreyer, Carson Daly, and Kristen Welker for 'Today'
Nathan Congleton/NBC; Nathan Congleton/NBC; William B. Plowman/NBC

Today

Hoda Kotb is leaving Today, setting her departure as a co-anchor from the NBC morning program for the end of the year. But who could possibly step into Kotb’s shoes?

While there’s no official word on whether her spot will be filled or not, there’s certainly room for theorizing about potential candidates. As fans of Today witnessed on the September 26th broadcast, Kotb announced she’d be stepping away from her role to spend more time with her two young daughters.

“I just turned 60, and it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old, because I started thinking about that decade like, what does that decade mean? What does it hold? What’s it going to have for me? And I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new,” she told viewers at home. “I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of the time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time,” she added.

Kotb’s exit came as a bit of a shock to her colleagues as People reported, a source said, “This was a complete surprise to most people at the show. However, Hoda has put a lot of thought into it. She also talked a lot about it with both Savannah [Guthrie] and Jenna [Bush Hager].”

As fans and colleagues adjust to Kotb’s big news and impending departure, we’re taking a closer look at seven individuals who we think have the potential to be candidates for the gig, ranging from fellow Today vets to other NBC TV personalities. Scroll down for a closer look, and let us know who you think could be a good replacement when Kotb’s time with Today ends.

Dylan Dreyer
Nathan Congleton/NBC

Dylan Dreyer

A former affiliate news anchor, Dylan Dreyer has been a welcome member of the NBC News family since 2012 and has filled in for big events like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade when Al Roker was sidelined as he recovered from blood clots. She’s proven that she’s up to the task, could filling in for Kotb be Dreyer’s next big step?

Carson Daly
Nathan Congleton/NBC

Carson Daly

Carson Daly has been a pal at Today for many years, occasionally co-anchoring while also serving as host on NBC’s hit music competition series The Voice. Even before his time at NBC, Daly became big for his hosting of MTV‘s TRL. Could he become a more permanent fixture on morning television moving forward?

Kristen Welker
William B. Plowman/NBC

Kristen Welker

Sure, Kristen Welker‘s reporting for NBC is more centered around politics, but her experience and poise in front of the camera could prove promising for taking over Kotb’s gig on Today. But would she leave Meet the Press? That’s the real question that would have to be answered.

Willie Geist
Nathan Congleton/NBC

Willie Geist

Willie Geist is already a fan-favorite for his work on Sunday Today and Morning Joe, so it would seem like an easy transition to bring him over to Kotb’s spot. Still, would he give up his gigs elsewhere or would he attempt to add Kotb’s gig to his list of assignments?

Andy Cohen
Charles Sykes/Bravo

Andy Cohen

Could it be Bravo‘s main man Andy Cohen‘s turn to visit morning television? While we love him on Watch What Happens Live, Cohen could bring a special flair to Today if he were to be considered for Kotb’s role. It may be wishful thinking, but a fun possibility to ponder.

Keke Palmer
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer may not be the first star you’d associate with Today, but the Password co-host already has an in with NBC and has previous morning and daytime TV experience as she previously co-hosted Good Morning America‘s since-canceled third hour. Is it time she makes a morning show comeback?

Keltie Knight
Brandon Hickman/E! Entertainment

Keltie Knight

Keltie Knight is seasoned when it comes to live TV as an E! News regular, and she’s had plenty of hosting experience, including on CBS‘s reality competition Superfan. Could she make the jump to Today? She certainly seems like a strong candidate.

