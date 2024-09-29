Can Deputy Chief Reid Be Trusted on ’Chicago P.D.’? Details on Season 12’s New Boss

Intelligence Has Your Back For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago P.D. Newsletter:

There’s a new deputy chief on Chicago P.D. in Season 12, and surprisingly, he could mean good things for Intelligence.

Shawn Hatosy has joined the cast in the recurring role of Deputy Chief Reid—”Call me Charlie,” he tells Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) in his first episode, the premiere. The two meet at a crime scene, with Reid explaining he heard the call over the radio. “Nice work,” he compliments the unit boss. “I’m not here to slow you down. I just figured I’d meet your team while in action. You keep doing your thing, keep on moving. Good work!”

Reid sees a lot of himself in Voight. So what does that mean for Intelligence this season?

“It’s nice, right? I think so often when we have a boss come onto the show, they almost immediately sort of start f**king with our unit. That’s usually how it goes. Reid he is kind of providing support and in a way that I think Voight understands at the beginning of the season, especially in the first two episodes where we see him,” showrunner Gwen Sigan tells TV Insider.

“It’s almost like it’s exactly what Voight would do at a scene. And if a situation like what happens with Martel happened, this is how Voight would respond,” she continues, referring to the new detective with Intelligence who was killed in the final moments of the premiere. “We actually see him say the same words that Voight has said to his unit. So I think it is something fresh, it’s something different. I think it almost surprises us and makes us maybe suspicious of, why is he so nice and so normal? It’s a different dynamic. Intelligence is kind of getting what they need for a while at the beginning of the season.”

Does that mean we should be suspicious of Reid and he’s hiding something? “That’s the question,” confirms Sigan. “He’s definitely a cipher. He’s definitely someone that I think is hard to read and hard to get. There are no back channels for Voight to go to get a lot of information on the guy. So it’s definitely something we’re playing is, usually if you’re like that, there’s a reason. So who is this guy that likes to keep things a little close to the vest?”

What do you think of Reid? Do you think he’s hiding something, and if so, what? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC