There’s a new boss at the CPD this season: Shawn Hatosy has joined the cast of the One Chicago drama, TV Insider has learned exclusively.

Hatosy has been cast in a recurring role in Chicago P.D. Season 12, beginning with the September 25 premiere. He’ll be playing Deputy Chief Charlie Reid—and this should be particularly interesting for Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). His “exciting” character leads to a “new dynamic for the unit,” executive producer Gwen Sigan tells TV Insider. “I think he sees a lot of himself in Voight and identifies quite a bit with Voight and Voight’s philosophy as a police officer, and they have a really interesting relationship that will evolve as the season goes on.”

Hatosy isn’t the only new face on P.D. this season, following Tracy Spiridakos‘ departure after playing Detective Hailey Upton for eight seasons (the end of the fourth was her first). Upton left behind the CPD at the end of Season 11 to start over and it was unclear where she landed. (She looked at a few places online, including the FBI, FEMA, and DEA.)

Now, for Season 12, Toya Turner has joined as Patrol Officer Kiana Cook. According to the character description, she enjoys the adrenaline of the job and its stakes and doesn’t blink when she faces chaos.

We’ll have to wait to see what these new characters mean for Intelligence, but the unit has gone through more than a few changes over the years since the drama premiered in 2014. Adjusting shouldn’t be an issue, but that might depend on these characters’ personalities and who clashes with whom.

What do you think of the casting of Hatosy as the new deputy chief? What are you hoping to see from him and Voight? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Chicago P.D., Season 12 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 10/9c, CBS

—Reporting by Ileane Rudolph