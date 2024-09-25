Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Chicago P.D. Season 12 premiere “Ten Ninety-Nine.”]

Intelligence is back at it—and very busy—when Chicago P.D. begins its 12th season, but one member of the unit is noticeably MIA: Burgess (Marina Squerciati).

The premiere, however, doesn’t make us wait to find out where she is. Early on, Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) walks in, having just spoken to her. “She said the conference is good, learning a lot,” he tells Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins). “She’s disturbed by our caseload, so she’s thinking about coming back early.” Martel (Victoria Cartagena), the new detective working with the unit who is killed in the premiere’s final moments (scoop here!), says she shouldn’t, that CPD loves stuff like that because it gives her a leg up.

Fortunately, fans don’t have to wait too long to see Burgess again. Squerciati is back in Episode 3, showrunner Gwen Sigan tells TV Insider.

Furthermore, there’s some happiness coming her and Ruzek’s way. The two got engaged (again) last season, and they’re solid. There will be a wedding this season.

“What we want to do is show an authentic long-term relationship. They’re getting married and they are each other’s person. They’re each other’s kind of foundation and rock and sounding board. We’ll have the wedding in sort of the later end of the season, but until then, we will always get to see them coming back together as a family unit and dealing with problems as couples do,” Sigan shares.

“It’s not easy necessarily, but the two of them are now looking at it from a focus of, what’s good for our family, what’s good for the pair of us,” she continues. “It was fun to remember that they’re two separate people still so all their stories don’t need to be about them as a couple and they’re going through a lot independently and they still deal with it all together, but we see independent parts of their identity and who they are and also how it transforms this year when new opportunities arise for both of them and how that affects them in ways as a family unit, but also just as independent people.” Might those new opportunities include one of them getting promoted to detective?

What are you hoping to see with Burgess and Ruzek this season, with their wedding and leading up to it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC