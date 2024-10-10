CBS is unveiling their latest Young Sheldon reunion slated for the upcoming spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage as Raegan Revord reprises her role as Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) younger sister Missy.

In the second episode of the debut season, “Some New York Nonsense,” which airs on Thursday, October 24th, Georgie will struggle to balance his life, work, and family. Matters aren’t made any easier when Missy gets into trouble at school and Georgie’s the one to step in and handle the situation.

Feeling the weight of the world on his shoulders, Mandy (Emily Osment) will worry about his well-being, and based on the various photos released for the episode, he’s having quite a stressful time. Also featured in the images are Mandy’s brother Conner (Dougie Baldwin), tire shop employee Ruben (Jessie Prez), and Mandy’s parents Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) and Jim (Will Sasso).

As the eldest man of the Cooper family following his dad George Sr.’s (Lance Barber) death in Young Sheldon, it seems like Georgie is taking the task of being the family patriarch to heart, but will that catch up to him? Fans will have to tune in to find out. But before this episode even arrives, fans will have to tune into the premiere episode, “The 6:10 to Lubbock,” which arrives Thursday, October 17th.

In the meantime, stay tuned for more first looks, and scroll down for a closer peek at what’s to come when Revord and Jordan reunite as onscreen siblings for the first time since Young Sheldon ended earlier this year. Revord’s return has been teased for quite some time, but the image, below, is the first glimpse fans are getting of her onscreen in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. You won’t want to miss it!

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 17th, 8 p.m. ET/PT, CBS