‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’: Raegan Revord Returns as Missy in First Look (PHOTOS)

Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
CBS is unveiling their latest Young Sheldon reunion slated for the upcoming spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage as Raegan Revord reprises her role as Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) younger sister Missy.

In the second episode of the debut season, “Some New York Nonsense,” which airs on Thursday, October 24th, Georgie will struggle to balance his life, work, and family. Matters aren’t made any easier when Missy gets into trouble at school and Georgie’s the one to step in and handle the situation.

Feeling the weight of the world on his shoulders, Mandy (Emily Osment) will worry about his well-being, and based on the various photos released for the episode, he’s having quite a stressful time. Also featured in the images are Mandy’s brother Conner (Dougie Baldwin), tire shop employee Ruben (Jessie Prez), and Mandy’s parents Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) and Jim (Will Sasso).

As the eldest man of the Cooper family following his dad George Sr.’s (Lance Barber) death in Young Sheldon, it seems like Georgie is taking the task of being the family patriarch to heart, but will that catch up to him? Fans will have to tune in to find out. But before this episode even arrives, fans will have to tune into the premiere episode, “The 6:10 to Lubbock,” which arrives Thursday, October 17th.

In the meantime, stay tuned for more first looks, and scroll down for a closer peek at what’s to come when Revord and Jordan reunite as onscreen siblings for the first time since Young Sheldon ended earlier this year. Revord’s return has been teased for quite some time, but the image, below, is the first glimpse fans are getting of her onscreen in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. You won’t want to miss it!

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 17th, 8 p.m. ET/PT, CBS

Raegan Revord for 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Missy is back and causing her big brother some stress.

Montana Jordan for 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
The stress is extra apparent here as Georgie appears to be sweaty and frantic.

Montana Jordan and Jessie Prez in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
It doesn’t seem like Georgie’s coworker Ruben will make things any easier.

Will Sasso and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Could Georgie seek counsel from father-in-law Jim?

Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Mrariage'
Or perhaps he’ll opt for a quiet moment alone with his dad.

Will Sasso, Rachel Bay Jones, Montana Jordan, and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Jim, Audrey, Georgie, and Mandy gather around the table.

Dougie Baldwin, Rachel Bay Jones, and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Conner joins Audrey and Mandy in the living room.

Rachel Bay Jones and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Will Audrey and Mandy have a heart-to-heart?

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Georgie and Mandy have a serious conversation.

Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
And so do Jim and Audrey.

Rachel Bay Jones, Montana Jordan, and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Will Georgie’s efforts win over Mandy’s mom?

Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
And will Jim offer some words of wisdom?

Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Or will his words be met with disdain by Mandy? Only time will tell.

