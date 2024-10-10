Jensen Ackles Returns to ‘Tracker’ — to Save Colter?! (PHOTO)

Jensen Ackles and Justin Hartley — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 2
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Tracker

The Shaw brothers are together again in the October 20 episode of Tracker.

As we’ve known since the summer, Jensen Ackles is returning to the CBS drama as Russell Shaw, Colter’s (Justin Hartley) previously estranged brother; the two began fixing things during his first appearance near the end of Season 1. Now, we have details for when Russell’s back in Season 2 Episode 2, “Ontological Shock”: Reenie (Fiona Rene) recruits him for help after Colter suddenly disappears during his search for a missing father. Check out the photo above.

Colter previously thought Russell had been involved in their father’s death when they were younger, but after they reconnected and talked, they parted on better terms. Russell insisted he didn’t have anything to do with their dad’s death but did know someone else was in the woods that night—and had seen their mother with that man.

“[Colter’s brother and sister will] be coming in and out of the show,” executive producer Elwood Reid told TV Insider. “If we can drop a few bombs into Colter’s life with those characters and then see how he wrestles with those, then we’ll earn them coming back to sort of sort out— because, I mean, the evidence we have in the show right now is his sister definitely has a point of view about what he should do, which is just forget about it and leave it. And then you look at Jensen’s character Russell, he seems to have sort of put it all away in a box in some way and kind of just dealt with it. But you’ll learn in Episode 2, he’s got very different memories of something that happened in their past that Colter has no memory of.”

And hey, maybe with Reenie calling him in, there will be more of that flirtation we saw in Season 1. “I think she wants to have a little bit of fun, especially since Colter pissed her off so much,” shared Rene with us. “Russell is a great opportunity to have a little payback, but at the same time, we don’t want to use anyone, right? So I think she’s going to have a little bit of fun. And I noticed that in Episode 12 when Russell came into play, although he was so forward with her and she was like, back off, I think there were moments where she was rethinking maybe some of her thoughts. So we’ll see maybe if there’s more of that in Season 2. I don’t know.”

Let us know what you’re most looking forward to with this episode in the comments section below.

Tracker, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, October 13, 8/7c, CBS

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 2
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Colter (Justin Hartley)

Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 2
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Jensen Ackles returns as Russell

Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw and Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 2
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Looks like Russell took time to get some food

Jensen Ackles as Russell and Justin Hartley as Colter — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 2
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

The Shaw brothers are listening

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 2
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

What’s he reading?

April Parker Shaw as Dr. Blair — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 2
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

How is Dr. Blair (April Parker Shaw) connected to the case?

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 2
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Jensen Ackles, playing a complicated relationship with his brother, riding in a classic car… Looks very familiar

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 2
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Is Russell digging something out Colter’s neck with that knife?!

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 2
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

What are they looking at?

Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 2
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Russell

Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw, Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Steven Culp as Scott Palmer — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 2
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Who is Scott Palmer (Steven Culp)?

Jensen Ackles, Justin Hartley and Director Aprill Winney — Behind the Scenes of 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 2
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Behind the scenes with Jensen Ackles, Justin Hartley and director Aprill Winney

Jensen Ackles and Justin Hartley — Behind the Scenes of 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 2
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Jensen Ackles and Justin Hartley

Director Aprill Winney, Justin Hartley and Jensen Ackles — Behind the Scenes of 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 2
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Director Aprill Winney, Justin Hartley and Jensen Ackles behind the scenes

Jensen Ackles and Justin Hartley — Behind the Scenes of 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 2
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Behind the scenes with Jensen Ackles and Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley — Behind the Scenes of 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 2
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

And … action!

Jensen Ackles — Behind the Scenes of 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 2
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Jensen Ackles

Jensen Ackles and Justin Hartley — Behind the Scenes of 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 2
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Jensen Ackles and Justin Hartley

