Matthew Perry’s Sweater & Central Perk Couch Sold in ‘Friends’ Auction

A sweater worn by the late Matthew Perry and a reproduction of the iconic Central Perk couch have sold for thousands at an auction celebrating Friends‘ 30th anniversary.

Friends: The One With The 30th Anniversary Auction featured various costumes and props from the beloved sitcom, including some studio-made reproductions. The highest-selling item was a reproduction of the famous orange couch, which sold for $29,250.

The seat was a prominent prop featured in the show’s fictional coffee shop, Central Perk, where the core cast gathered to catch up on the various goings-on in their lives.

While the couch sold for a hefty sum, it wasn’t quite as much as the famous Holsten’s diner booth that featured in the final scene of HBO’s The Sopranos. That prop popped up on eBay earlier this year and sold for a whopping $82,600.

Another high-selling item at the Friends auction was a teal, polo-style sweater worn by Perry’s Chandler Bing in the episode “The One With The Holiday Armadillo.” This item of clothing sold for $6,500, more than six times its estimate.

There is obviously a lot of sentimental value attached to Perry’s sweater since the actor died on October 28, 2023, from “the acute effects of ketamine.”

Other items on offer included a studio-made reproduction of the Geller Cup Trophy from the episode “The One With The Football,” which sold for $9,100, 30 times more than predicted.

As for the non-reproduction items, fans could bid on an original business card for Monica’s Catering, a long, blue denim coat worn by Lisa Kudrow‘s Phoebe Buffay, a gray sweater worn by Jennifer Aniston‘s Rachel Green, a knit top worn by Courteney Cox‘s Monica Geller, and a burgundy-striped short sleeve shirt worn by Matt LeBlanc‘s Joey Tribbiani.

There were also items of clothing worn by famous guest stars, including a pink outfit worn by Winona Ryder, which sold for $2,600, and a white dress shirt worn by Bruce Willis, which sold for $3,250.

David Goodman, chief executive of Julien’s Auctions, said thousands of bidders showed interest in the auction, proving “people from all over the world are still falling in love with Friends”.