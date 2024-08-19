“I’ll Be There for You.” Not only is this the name of the iconic Friends theme song by the Rembrandts, it’s also a phrase that perfectly encapsulates the essence of the show, which is considered to be one of the best sitcoms of all time. Airing on NBC from 1994 to 2004, Friends, followed the lives of six young men and women living in the same apartment complex in Manhattan, New York — the fashionable Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), the eccentric Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), the perfectionist Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), the geeky Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), the charming Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), and the sarcastic Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry). For a decade, this friend group found themselves in comic situations, learning lessons about relationships, breakups, and each other along the way. They also captured audiences’ hearts worldwide, and continue to do so 20 years after the final episode aired in 2004. The hit series has maintained its relevancy thanks to DVD sales, streaming reigns on Netflix and Max, its hilarious and lovable characters, and of course, the perfect comedic timing of its cast.

One character who was always particularly beloved was Chandler Bing, the resident jokester of the group. Famously portrayed by the late Matthew Perry, Chandler was known for his sarcastic wit and self-deprecating humor, often serving as a defense mechanism that eventually led to real emotional growth. He also married Monica in Season 7, and the two became a fan-favorite couple of the series.

Perry unexpectedly died in October 2023, leaving family, fellow Friends cast members, and fans alike devastated. Perry also was known for authoring his 2022 candid memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing as well as his notable performances in The West Wing, 17 Again, and The Ron Clark Story. However, his portrayal of Chandler Bing was uniquely indelible.

To celebrate what would’ve been Matthew Perry’s 55th birthday today, let’s take a walk down memory lane and look back at 12 of Chandler’s funniest and most heartfelt moments in the Emmy-award-winning sitcom Friends. We couldn’t be anymore excited to revisit these all-timer moments from the show.

