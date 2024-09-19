CBS Unveils First Cast & New Name For Daytime Drama ‘Beyond The Gates’

CBS is building the hype for its new daytime drama Beyond The Gates as the network has announced Tamara Tunie, Daphnee Duplaix, and Karla Mosley in its first wave of casting.

Formerly known as The Gates, the show follows the lives of a wealthy Black family in a posh, gated community. The series comes from the CBS Studios / NAACP Venture and is the first Black one-hour daytime drama to air on television. Production begins later this fall in Atlanta, and the show will air on CBS in early 2025.

The three newly announced cast members will play prominent members of the Dupree family. Law & Order: SVU star Tunie will portray the family’s matriarch, Anita Dupree, a once famous singer who worked hard to succeed and raised two daughters with her now-retired senator husband. However, beneath her glamorous and refined exterior is a fierceness she gained from her humble beginnings in Chicago.

Tunie is no stranger to daytime television, having played attorney Jessica Griffin on the CBS soap opera As the World Turns. She went on to play medical examiner Dr. Melinda Warner on Law & Order: SVU. Her other credits include Blue Bloods, The Good Wife, and Elementary.

Duplaix stars as Anita’s daughter, Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson, a high-achieving and competitive philanthropist and psychiatrist. She exudes warmth, empathy, and compassion, with her success in life extending to her marriage to her surgeon husband. She seemingly has the perfect life… from the outside.

Best known for playing Valerie Davis on the NBC soap opera Passions, Duplaix also served as a host on the Playboy TV game show Show Us Your Wits. Her other roles include Rachel Gannon on the ABC soap One Life to Live and Giselle on The District.

Finally, Mosley stars as Dani Dupree, Anita’s other daughter and Nicole’s sister, a former model turned momager who gave up her career for love. Dani was the family’s wild child, free-spirited, headstrong, and uninhibited, who dropped out of school to pursue a high-flying modeling career. She has always marched to the beat of her own drum.

Mosley portrayed Maya Avant Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful, earning her a nomination for an NAACP Image Award. She also played Christina Moore Boudreau in the soap opera Guiding Light. Her other credits include Gossip Girl, Hart of Dixie, Deadly Cheer Mom, and Burn After Reading.

Beyond the Gates is set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington D.C, in one the most affluent Black counties in the US. At the center of this posh gated community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty.

According to the official description, “Behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those that live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play. Those who have “made it” and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life… and some with more grace than others.”

The series is developed and produced by the CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, led by Sheila Ducksworth, in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble. Michele Val Jean is the creator, executive producer, and showrunner alongside executive producers Sheila Ducksworth, Robert Guza Jr., Julie Carruthers, Leon Russell, Derrick Johnson, Kimberly Doebereiner, and Anna Saalfeld.

Beyond The Gates, TBA, 2025, CBS