Former ‘Days’ Head Writer Ron Carlivati Joins ‘Beyond the Gates’ — Soap Fans React

Former Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati has joined the staff of the upcoming CBS daytime drama Beyond the Gates as a breakdown writer.

Carlivati’s involvement made headlines on November 15 as sites like Michael Fairman TV announced the new soap’s writing staff.

Former General Hospital writer Michele Val Jean is the creator, executive producer, head writer, and showrunner of Beyond the Gates, with Sunset Beach creator Bob Guza Jr. as EP and co-head writer, according to Michael Fairman TV.

Susan Dansby (The Young and the Restless) will be Beyond the Gates’ script editor, and Michael Montgomery (Y&R) will be the continuity producer.

Judy Tate (As the World Turns), Danelle Paige (Days), Jazmen Darnell Brown (Days), Cheryl L. Davis (Days), and Lynn Martin (ATWT) will serve as script writers.

And alongside Carlivati, other breakdown writers include Sara A. Bibel (Y&R), Christopher Dunn (Days), Teresa Zimmerman (Y&R), and The Bay creator Gregori J. Martin.

Commenters on the post chimed in Carlivati joining Beyond the Gates. “Well… if ReRon is involved, that makes this show less of a threat to GH at least,” one wrote.

Another wrote, “This list of writers is impressive to say the least. Yes, Ron and Bob are negatives to this writing team.”

A third commenter said, “I’m sorry! Why Ron Carlivati?! Total camp!”

On a Daytime Confidential post about the Beyond the Gates writing staff, other commenters reacted to Carlivati’s hiring.

“Dayum!” one wrote. “From [head writer] to breakdown writer?”

“Right where he needs to be,” another person wrote.

“Karma,” someone else said.

One commenter rose to Carlivati’s defense, though, saying, “He’s had a pretty illustrious career so far. I’m sure he’s excited to be involved in a brand-new soapie. There aren’t many options for writers in this genre, and not too many know the soap business…”

Carlivati, a veteran of One Life to Live and General Hospital’s writing staffs, served as Days’ head writer from January 2017 to this July, when he was replaced by Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford. He told TV Insider at the time of his Days exit that his seven-and-a-half-year tenure as head writer was “one of the great joys of [his] life.”

Beyond the Gates, premiering Monday, February 24, 2025, follows the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family living in an affluent Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C. “Behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those who live outside these gates are watching closely,” CBS teases. “Those who have ‘made it’ and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life… and some with more grace than others.”

Tamara Tunie and Clifton Davis star as Anita and Vernon Dupree, the matriarch and patriarch of the family. Other cast members include Daphnee Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Brandon Claybon, Timon Durrett, Sean Freeman, Marquita Goings, Trisha Mann-Grant, Maurice Johnson, RhonniRose Mantilla, Ambyr Michelle, Colby Muhammad, Arielle Prepetit, Mike Manning, Jibre Hordges, Alex Alegria, Lauren Buglioli, Ben Gavin, and Jen Jacob.

Beyond the Gates, Series Premiere, Monday, February 24, 2025, 2/1c, CBS