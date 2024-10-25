‘Beyond the Gates’ Reveals Full Cast: Meet the Families of New CBS Soap (PHOTOS)

CBS has at last unveiled the full cast of Beyond the Gates, the first entirely new soap opera since Passions in 1999 and the first-ever one-hour Black daytime soap.

Premiering in early 2025, Beyond the Gates “is set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C., and in one of the most affluent African American counties in the United States,” CBS describes of the plot. “Here you’ll find a posh gated community with winding tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home.”

Beyond the Gates is a generational tale. “At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty,” the logline continues. “But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those that live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work, and play. Those who have ‘made it’ and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life… and some with more grace than others.”

Brandon Claybon, Timon Durrett, Sean Freeman, Marquita Goings, Maurice Johnson, Trisha Mann-Grant, RhonniRose Mantilla, Ambyr Michelle, Colby Muhammad, and Arielle Prepetit round out the cast of the new soap (see below). They join previously announced stars Tamara Tunie (Anita Dupree), Daphnee Duplaix (Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson), and Karla Mosley (Dani Dupree). The new cast members round out the extended families of the Duprees and key characters who influence their worlds, CBS shares.

CBS' 'Beyond the Gates' cast

CBS

Additionally, TV Insider previously reported that Beyond the Gates was casting for the following supporting roles:

“Tom” is a Latinx male in his late 20s. Tomas “Tom” Hernandez is an extremely handsome and supremely confident attorney. This is a contract role.

“Mike” is described as a white male in his 50s. He’s a high-powered law partner of “Joseph’s” – and also the best man at his wedding. However, Mike has now been accused of sexual impropriety in the workplace. This is a non-contract role.

“Luis” is a Hispanic/Latino male in his late 20s to early 40s. Luis is described as sexy, attractive, and drop-dead gorgeous. He’s a personal trainer at the Fairmont Estates Country Club. Luis has an eye on one of the married women in the gated community. He is charming, likable, and (of course!) extremely fit. The character of Luis is non-contract.

Beyond the Gates, from the CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, begins production in November and will premiere on CBS in early 2025. Michele Val Jean is the creator, executive producer, and showrunner of the series. Val Jean is a soap legend who has written more than 2,000 episodes of daytime dramas and won multiple Daytime Emmy and WGA Awards for her work on The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital. She develops the series alongside executive producers Sheila Ducksworth, Robert Guza Jr., Julie Carruthers, Leon W. Russell, Derrick Johnson, Kimberly Doebereiner, and Anna Saalfeld. It’s made in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble.

Below, find a full cast list and character breakdown sorted by onscreen family.

Beyond the Gates, Series Premiere, Early 2025, CBS

Emilio Madrid

The Duprees

Tamara Tunie stars as Anita Dupree, matriarch of the family. A famous singer back in the day, Anita worked hard for her success, and raised two daughters with her now-retired senator husband. But underneath her glamorous and refined exterior is a fierceness she gained from her humble beginnings in Chicago. Tamara Tunie is a seasoned daytime star appearing on “As the World Turns” for many years. Also, she originated the role of medical examiner Dr. Melinda Warner with a now landmark 23 seasons on the legendary series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. In addition, she has held recurring roles on shows including Blue Bloods, The Good Wife, and Elementary on CBS.

Getty Images

Daphnee Duplaix stars as Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson, daughter of Anita, and Dani’s sister, Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson is a high-achieving and competitive philanthropist and psychiatrist, and exudes warmth, empathy and compassion. Nicole’s success in life extends to her marriage to her surgeon husband. She has the perfect life… from the outside. Daphnee Duplaix boasts an illustrious acting career that has spanned over two decades, most notably earning her an NAACP Award nomination for her outstanding portrayal of Rachel Gannon on One Life to Live.

Karla Mosley

Karla Mosley stars as Dani Dupree, Anita’s other daughter, and a former model turned momager who gave up her career for love. Dani was the Dupree family wild child. Free-spirited, headstrong and uninhibited, she dropped out of school to pursue a high-flying modeling career and she has always marched to the beat of her own drum. Karla Mosley starred as Maya Avant Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful, for which she was nominated for an NAACP Image Award. Additional credits include Guiding Light, Gossip Girl, Hart of Dixie, Deadly Cheer Mom, and Burn After Reading.

Zachariah Schmitt

The Hamiltons

Timon Durrett stars as Bill Hamilton, Dani Dupree’s ex-husband and father to Naomi and Chelsea. Bill is an opportunist, publicity hound, and narcissist, according to his ex-wife, Dani. He is a charismatic and calculated criminal defense attorney who is well-connected, well-received, and gets what he wants by any means necessary. Durrett’s credits include Cheaper by the Dozen, Queen Sugar, and Stuck with You.

Hughes Fioretti

Arielle Prepetit stars as Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne, Dani Dupree and Bill Hamilton’s oldest daughter and Chelsea’s older sister. Naomi lives outside “the gates” in Washington, D.C., where she humbly serves as a civil attorney. She’s whip smart and the only one in the Dupree family who inherited her grandmother Anita Dupree’s gift for singing, which bonds them. Arielle Prepetit’s credits include BMF, Found, and The System.

Shelby Griswold

RhonniRose Mantilla stars as Chelsea Hamilton, Dani Dupree and Bill Hamilton’s youngest daughter and Naomi’s younger sister. Chelsea is a social media influencer and has been a successful but reluctant high fashion model since she was 18. Her career expertly guided by Dani, Chelsea is charged with recreating the life her mother gave up, which doesn’t fit her own life vision. She has a lot of money, which allows her to follow her dream of designing a line of purses and building her brand. Chelsea indulges in the good things in life, like beautiful people, parties, her new condo in D.C. and the freedom to experiment. Mantilla recently starred in Harmony the Musical on Broadway.

Woke and Zatima

Marquita Goings stars as Hayley Lawson, a paralegal at Bill Hamilton’s firm. Hayley is gorgeous, intelligent, charming, witty and the new fiancée of Dani Dupree’s ex-husband, Bill Hamilton. Considered a husband-stealing tramp in Dani’s circle, Hayley is nothing if not confident. With time, patience, charm and effort, she will try to win them over – and if not, so what? Hayley has what matters: Bill. Goings’ credits include Woke and Tyler Perry’s Zatima.

Jonny Marlow

The Richardsons

Brandon Claybon stars as Martin Richardson, Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson and Ted Richardson’s son and older brother of Katherine “Kat” Richardson. Martin is a congressman who lives outside “the gates” in a Washington, D.C., brownstone with his husband and two adopted children. Following his grandfather’s path into politics, he has ambition to be the first openly gay Black President. Claybon’s credits include Grey’s Anatomy, Tyler Perry’s Zatima, and General Hospital.

Ted Ely

Colby Muhammad stars as Katherine “Kat” Richardson, Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson and Ted Richardson’s miracle baby. She is the younger sister of Martin Richardson and lives in her parents’ guest house. Kat’s been indulged all her life, which has made her spoiled, entitled and dismissive of those she considers beneath her. She’s confident and secure and has never doubted herself or her privileged position in the world. She doesn’t like to share but doesn’t know that the day when she is forced to may be fast approaching. Muhammad recently starred in the first national tour of the Broadway hit play Jaja’s African Hair Braiding.

DeAndre Lemans

Sean Freeman stars as Andre Hamilton, the sophisticated nephew of Ted Richardson. Andre tragically lost his parents in a plane crash and inherited a double fortune, which allows him to live his bliss as a photographer. Nicole and Ted stepped up for Andre when his parents died, and he depends on their support and wise counsel. A playboy who is smooth on the surface, there is something elusive about Andre that occasionally makes people question his intentions. Freeman’s credits include Finding Happy, Tales, and Boxed In.

Billy Montgomery

The Thomases

Trisha Mann-Grant stars as Dana “Leslie” Thomas, Eva Thomas’ mom and a long-time waitress and bartender. Dana “Leslie” is not wrapped all that tight and intense, but she’s charming and easy out in the world. The only person who sees what’s disturbing about her is her daughter, Eva, and very soon all will see what is unsettling about her, too. Mann-Grant’s credits include Family Business and A Royal Christmas Surprise.

Ambyr Michelle

Ambyr Michelle stars as Eva Thomas, Dana “Leslie” Thomas’ daughter and Nicole Dupree Richardson’s new assistant, who vibrates with intensity and purpose. Eva is determined to right a grievous wrong done to her mother as soon as the opportunity presents itself. Michelle’s credits include The Runarounds, Running Point, and Snowfall.

