‘Beyond the Gates’ Reveals Full Cast: Meet the Families of New CBS Soap (PHOTOS)

CBS has at last unveiled the full cast of Beyond the Gates, the first entirely new soap opera since Passions in 1999 and the first-ever one-hour Black daytime soap.

Premiering in early 2025, Beyond the Gates “is set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C., and in one of the most affluent African American counties in the United States,” CBS describes of the plot. “Here you’ll find a posh gated community with winding tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home.”

Beyond the Gates is a generational tale. “At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty,” the logline continues. “But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those that live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work, and play. Those who have ‘made it’ and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life… and some with more grace than others.”

Brandon Claybon, Timon Durrett, Sean Freeman, Marquita Goings, Maurice Johnson, Trisha Mann-Grant, RhonniRose Mantilla, Ambyr Michelle, Colby Muhammad, and Arielle Prepetit round out the cast of the new soap (see below). They join previously announced stars Tamara Tunie (Anita Dupree), Daphnee Duplaix (Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson), and Karla Mosley (Dani Dupree). The new cast members round out the extended families of the Duprees and key characters who influence their worlds, CBS shares.

Additionally, TV Insider previously reported that Beyond the Gates was casting for the following supporting roles:

“Tom” is a Latinx male in his late 20s. Tomas “Tom” Hernandez is an extremely handsome and supremely confident attorney. This is a contract role.

“Mike” is described as a white male in his 50s. He’s a high-powered law partner of “Joseph’s” – and also the best man at his wedding. However, Mike has now been accused of sexual impropriety in the workplace. This is a non-contract role.

“Luis” is a Hispanic/Latino male in his late 20s to early 40s. Luis is described as sexy, attractive, and drop-dead gorgeous. He’s a personal trainer at the Fairmont Estates Country Club. Luis has an eye on one of the married women in the gated community. He is charming, likable, and (of course!) extremely fit. The character of Luis is non-contract.

Beyond the Gates, from the CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, begins production in November and will premiere on CBS in early 2025. Michele Val Jean is the creator, executive producer, and showrunner of the series. Val Jean is a soap legend who has written more than 2,000 episodes of daytime dramas and won multiple Daytime Emmy and WGA Awards for her work on The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital. She develops the series alongside executive producers Sheila Ducksworth, Robert Guza Jr., Julie Carruthers, Leon W. Russell, Derrick Johnson, Kimberly Doebereiner, and Anna Saalfeld. It’s made in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble.

Below, find a full cast list and character breakdown sorted by onscreen family.

Beyond the Gates, Series Premiere, Early 2025, CBS