In less than two months, on November 4, to be exact, The Gates will commence taping of its first episodes in Atlanta, Georgia. Casting for the upcoming new CBS soap opera is kicking into high-gear. TV Insider has learned from multiple sources the next group of characters the show is looking to cast.

Here are some more of the people who are going to inhabit the world of The Gates:

“Allison” is described as Black, female and in her mid- to late 20s. She’s the miracle baby that Jessica and Sam never thought they’d have. Not surprisingly, Allison has been indulged all her life. She’s spoiled, as a result. She can be dismissive towards those she considers beneath her. Confident and secure, Allison doesn’t like sharing. However, all that may change in the near future…

“Armand” is a Black male in his mid-30s. He works as a freelance photographer. Tragically, he lost both of his parents in a plane crash about a decade ago and then, he inherited his parents’ fortunes. Armand is philanthropic and is close to his uncle Sam (on his father’s side) and Jessica. They stepped up when his parents passed away, and Armand depends on their support and words of wisdom. Charming, worldly, and sophisticated, Armand loves women. He’s a fabulous dancer. However, there’s something elusive about Armand that makes some question his intentions. (Hmm…)

“Cheryl” is a Black female in her early 20s. She has been a successful fashion model since she was 18 even though she’s been reluctant to work in that field. Cheryl has been tasked with recreating the world that her mother, Sara, gave up. While modeling may not be her desire in life, Cheryl has made a good deal of money. She has a dream to design a line of purses, building her brand in the process, and eventually design a chic but affordable clothing line. Cheryl’s no stranger to coke, which she considers to be the perfect drug. Cheryl, however, can put it down whenever she wants…

“Rick” is a white male in his mid-30s. He grew up down the street from a fire station. Rick’s fascination with the men who work as firemen only grew when one of the men there took Rick under his wing and schooled him. Rick is fearless, but his captain wishes he’d show more caution. Described as “sexy as hell,” Rick should have no problem fulfilling his dreams of being married, having kids, and working till retirement.

“David” is a Black male in his 30s. He comes from a family of law enforcement. David adheres to the vow he made to “serve and protect.” That’s why he’s morally offended when a rogue group of cops and slick lawyers like Joseph step outside the law either legally or ethically. Diligent and detail-oriented, David may get a bit too personally invested in his cases – especially when minors are involved. David’s not only proud of his wife but also of the family he comes from.

“Katie” is described as a white female in her mid-30s. She’s an adult now but Katie was the only child of a young single mother. Katie’s never been afraid of rolling up her sleeves. Her temperament makes her a natural as a caring nurse. She’s brisk and efficient as well as quick on her feet. Katie’s desire to help others is genuine.

The Gates, Series Premiere, January 2025, CBS