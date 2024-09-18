A new shark is joining the tank over at ABC. Daniel Lubetzky is a new addition to the panel of Sharks for Season 16 of the network’s hit series Shark Tank.

The founder of KIND Snacks, Camino Partners, and Builders Movement will join fellow sharks, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary for the latest season kicking off on Friday, October 18th on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

“As a guest Shark for the past five seasons, Daniel has earned his spot with the Sharks,” says executive producer Clay Newbill. “He is a self-made founder of a multibillion-dollar company, has all the qualities we look for in a Shark, and possesses an authentic desire to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses. Daniel is a welcome addition to our panel, and we look forward to working with him for many seasons to come.”

In addition to Lubetzky’s casting announcement, ABC unveiled a new poster featuring him alongside the other sharks who are also highly accomplished in the fields of business. As fans know, Cuban is the co-founder of Cost Plus Drug Company, and co-owner of the 2024 NBA Western Conference champion and 2011 NBA Champion Dallas Mavericks, Corcoran is a real estate mogul, Greiner is a CPG investor, inventor, and author, Herjavec is an innovator in cyber security tech, John is a fashion and branding expert, and O’Leary is a venture capitalist.

Joining the panel of sharks as Season 16 guests are Todd Graves who is the Forbes Billionaire List, owner and founder of Raising Cane’s, Jamie Kern Lima who is the co-founder of IT Cosmetics, and host of The Jamie Kern Lima Show, Rashaun Williams who is a venture capitalist, AtlantaFalcons limited partner, and financial literacy activist, and finally returning guest shark Kendra Scott who is a philanthropist and founder behind the global lifestyle brand Kendra Scott.

Don’t miss it for yourself, tune into Shark Tank to see the new panel dynamic unfold this fall.

Shark Tank, Season 16 Premiere, Friday, October 18, 8pm ET/PT, ABC (Next day on Hulu)