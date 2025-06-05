‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran, 76, Details All Her Cosmetic Procedures

Barbara Corcoran is getting in on the trend of celebrities sharing their cosmetic secrets, revealing to her fans how many procedures she goes through each year to maintain her looks.

The 76-year-old Shark Tank star took to Threads on Wednesday (June 4), writing, “Heard the cool kids were sharing their plastic surgery secrets.” Alongside the caption, she shared two side-by-side photos, the first showing her on a sofa in a white suit, smiling and waving to the camera.

“I woke up like this… swipe,” she wrote over the image, with an arrow directing her followers to check out the second pic.

The next photo captured Corcoran mid-laugh on the same sofa, this time labeled with an extensive breakdown of her various plastic surgery and cosmetic work. This included “3 facelifts,” “eye lift,” “neck lift,” “brow lift,” “lower eyelid skin pinch,” and “professional teeth whitening.”

She also detailed her more regular procedures, including “At home haircut and color every 6 weeks,” “filler 4x a year,” “ear filler 4x a year,” “brow wax 1x a month,” “clear and brilliant laser 2x a year,” “fractional CO2 laser on face 1x a year,” and “fractional 1550 laster 1x a year.”

Fans appreciated Corcoran’s openness, with one Threads user writing, “I respect this so much.”

“Are we seeing the start of a ‘transparency’ trend? I hope so!” said another.

“THIS!! Knowing what’s possible and what other have done is so helpful! Now, off I go to budget for all this over the next 50 years,” another added.

Another wrote, “I appreciate the honesty! Never heard of ear filler but you learn something every day.”

“Go girl! Looking absolutely radiant and beautiful! And the honesty? Took you from a 10 to a 10+!” said one commenter.

Corcoran’s openness came after Kylie Jenner revealed her breast implant secrets earlier in the week. After a TikTok user made a video asking the reality star to detail the measurements of her breast augmentation, Jenner responded in the comments, writing, “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!!”

Jenner also shared the name of her doctor, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Garth Fisher, adding, “Hope this helps lol.”

Dr. Fisher responded to Jenner’s shoutout on Instagram, writing, “I’m honored to be acknowledged by Kylie — her kind words were unexpected but truly appreciated.” In the comments, Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner, revealed Dr. Fisher did her facelift almost 14 years ago.

“You did my first facelift in 2011… 14 years ago!!!,” she wrote, “and made it the most amazing experience ever and even gave us access to film so that others could get a peek inside what it’s like and not be afraid.”