Which ‘Shark Tank’ Sharks Have Invested the Most Time on the Series?

When it comes to Shark Tank, it seems Mark Cuban is nearly ready to say, “I’m out.” The billionaire businessman said recently that the ABC reality show’s prospective sixteenth season would be his last.

Cuban has been a shark on the show for more than a decade now, but he’s not the star who has spent the most time hearing Shark Tank pitches. Scroll down to see a ranking of the longest-serving Shark Tank sharks, according to their IMDb episode tallies.

Shark Tank, Fridays, 8/7c, ABC