Which ‘Shark Tank’ Sharks Have Invested the Most Time on the Series?

Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec of 'Shark Tank'
When it comes to Shark Tank, it seems Mark Cuban is nearly ready to say, “I’m out.” The billionaire businessman said recently that the ABC reality show’s prospective sixteenth season would be his last.

Cuban has been a shark on the show for more than a decade now, but he’s not the star who has spent the most time hearing Shark Tank pitches. Scroll down to see a ranking of the longest-serving Shark Tank sharks, according to their IMDb episode tallies.

Chris Sacca
10. Chris Sacca: 18 episodes

Sacca, who was a frequent guest of Shark Tank Seasons 8 and 9, is a venture investor behind the firms Lowercase Capital and Lowercarbon Capital. He was previously an attorney at the Silicon Valley firm of Fenwick & West and the Head of Special Initiatives at Google.

Kevin Harrington
9. Kevin Harrington: 22 episodes

Billed as the inventor of the informercial, Harrington launched more than 1,000 products in more than 100 countries during his time as the owner of AsSeenOnTV Inc. and AsSeenOnTV.com, according to his personal website. He was a guest shark for Shark Tank’s first two seasons.

Rohan Oza
8. Rohan Oza: 24 episodes

Oza’s track record marketing Coca-Cola and Glacéau products and securing A-lister partnerships has earned him the nickname “Hollywood’s Brandfather.” He guest starred on Shark Tank between Season 9 and Season 11.

Daniel Lubetzky
7. Daniel Lubetzky: 28 episodes

A Shark Tank fixture between Season 11 and Season 15, Lubetzky founded Kind LLC, the company behind Kind snack bars. Earlier this year, he launched Camino Partners, a business-building and investment platform.

Barbara Corcoran of 'Shark Tank'
6. Barbara Corcoran: 229 episodes

“The word entrepreneur — it commands respect, and I like that,” Corcoran, who founded the Corcoran Group real estate brokerage, said in a 2018 TV Insider interview. “It takes a lot of courage, it takes a lot of work to make something.”

Daymond John on 'Shark Tank'
5. Daymond John: 247 episodes

John, founder of the apparel company FUBU, explained to TV Insider in 2015 what he looks for in a Shark Tank participant: “My ideal formula is somebody who has failed a couple of times and kept going — that reduces the learning curve — and is in need of a couple of dollars and hopefully my guidance. If they expect me to run their entire business, that’s a turnoff. But I’m looking to be a mentor and partner.”

Lori Greiner on 'Shark Tank'
4. Lori Greiner: 276 episodes

Greiner, known as the “Queen of QVC,” told TV Insider this September that her Shark Tank time has flown by. “We’ve helped change so many lives and helped to create so many businesses and opportunities through the show,” she said. “I also think (and have been told) that Shark Tank has helped to motivate [and] educate a whole new world of entrepreneurs and entrepreneurialism.”

Robert Herjavec of 'Shark Tank'
3. Robert Herjavec: 288 episodes

Herjavec, founder of the tech company Herjavec Group, talked about Shark Tank’s pandemic era in a TV Insider interview last year: “People could get loans back in 2009, but now, those same people may not get an investment if they’re not successful. That’s why Shark Tank is so great — people can get an investment. We can cut a ‘sharkier’ deal. People may need us more than they did a few years ago.”

Mark Cuban of 'Shark Tank'
2. Mark Cuban: 302 episodes

“[The show] has come so far,” Cuban, co-founder of 2929 Entertainment and the majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, told us in 2018. “There are so many great entrepreneurs, great businesses. And I think something which is just as important is the message we send to kids around the country that the American dream is alive and well. If the [people on the show can] start a business out of their garage or bedroom, so can you.”

Kevin O'Leary of 'Shark Tank'
1. Kevin O’Leary: 317 episodes

“I know within 10 seconds — before anything is even said — whether an entrepreneur has what it takes,” O’Leary a.k.a. Mr. Wonderful, co-founder of SoftKey Software Products, told us in 2016. “I can see their level of energy or excitement or nervousness, and if they’re fortunate, it distills down to resolve. When they’re ready to work the room, you can just sense it.”

