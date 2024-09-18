Jennifer Hudson Teams Up With Hallmark Channel For Christmas Song ‘Let There Be Joy’

Hallmark has unwrapped an early holiday gift in the form of a new Christmas song in collaboration with Grammy-award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the network’s Countdown to Christmas programming event and Hallmark’s 2024 Joy to Your World holiday campaign, Hudson has released the powerful new anthem, “Let There Be Joy.”

The Oscar winner and Jennifer Hudson Show host is set to release her first-ever holiday album, The Gift of Love, on October 18, with songs from the record appearing in upcoming Hallmark holiday programming.

“No one does the holidays quite like my friends at Hallmark, so I couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate the season together with my new song ‘Let There Be Joy,’ as we Countdown to Christmas,” Hudson said. “Music and movies have always been a favorite holiday tradition for me and my family, so I hope this song can become the same tradition for everyone on Santa’s list this year!”

View this post on Instagram

Darren Abbott, Chief Brand Officer, Hallmark, added, “As we mark 15 incredible years of Countdown to Christmas, we continue to focus on our mission of bringing joy and happiness to the world during the holidays. Partnering with Jennifer Hudson couldn’t be a more perfect fit.”

He continued, “The original song ‘Let There Be Joy’ captures the heart and soul of what we aim to share each holiday season — pure, genuine joy. We’re excited to share this magical experience and continue our tradition of making the holidays brighter and more joyful than ever.”

Allison Thiel, Vice President of Music Strategies and Licensing, Hallmark Media, stated, “Jennifer Hudson is the dream artist, embodying the exact joy that we want to convey this holiday season. Her remarkable talent, powerhouse voice, and magnetic presence takes her performance of ‘Let There Be Joy’ to another level. She is nothing short of spectacular and is sure to make this holiday season unforgettable.”

Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas season kicks off on Friday, October 18, the same day Hudson drops her holiday album. In addition, Hudson will be bringing The Gift of Love to life in a live concert experience this holiday season. Fans can find out more information and buy tickets at JenniferHudson.world.