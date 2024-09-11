‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Announces Guests for Season 3: Angela Bassett, Rob Lowe & More

Jennifer Hudson will host a long list of stars on The Jennifer Hudson Show Season 3. Among the star-studded list announced on Wednesday, September 11 are 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s Angela Bassett and Rob Lowe, as well as Sofía Vergara, and more. And yes, the EGOT winner will continue her tradition of welcoming beloved vocalists to her daytime talk show. Here’s hoping she sings with Andrea Bocelli when he comes by.

The Jennifer Hudson Show Season 3 premieres Monday, September 16 (the show is syndicated, so check your local listings for channel and air time). The series aims to bring “a renewed focus on positivity, joy, and inspiration to daytime television,” with “Choose Joy” being this season’s motto. The Daytime Emmy-nominated series wants to “deliver a daily hour uplifting content that resonates deeply with viewers, featuring a stellar lineup of celebrities, performances, and community heroes,” per the Season 3 announcement.

“From fashion and empowerment to heartwarming surprises, Jennifer is on a mission to spread joy to millions of homes across America,” the Season 3 description states. “The show will feature a dynamic mix of segments, offering unexpected moments for viewers at home, fans on the street, and in-studio audiences alike. This season, Jennifer will highlight a diverse array of guests including celebrities, viral sensations, and everyday heroes, all of whom embody the spirit of choosing joy in their daily lives.”

The guests for Week 1 of the third season include Bassett, Vergara, Dave Bautista, and Marlon Wayans. Other celebrity guests confirmed to join this season include Saweetie, Jimmy Kimmel, Ariana DeBose, Kristen Bell, and more. The series promises that fans can expect “unforgettable performances” in the upcoming episodes.

The Jennifer Hudson Show airs on TV channels from various media groups, including Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, and Gray Media Group, among others.

The talk show, which took over The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s time slot after that long-running series ended, has four 10 total Daytime Emmy nominations and won two NAACP Image Awards in 2024. Hudson and the show were also honored with GLAAD Media Awards, among other recognitions.

The series is produced by JHUD Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. Hudson, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III executive produce.

The Jennifer Hudson Show, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, September 16, Check your local listings