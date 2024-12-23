What Was the Best New Hallmark Holiday Movie of 2024? (POLL)

Every year, you know you can tune in to Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery and have quite the pick of holiday movies between “Countdown to Christmas” and “Miracles of Christmas.” And every year, you know you end up having your favorite and the one you think was the best of the batch (sometimes the same one, sometimes not). With 47 new movies across the two linear networks and the streaming service Hallmark+, there are quite a number of contenders.

There were new movies in fan-favorite franchises (Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle was a great addition), sequels to big hits (Three Wiser Men and a Boy was just as entertaining as the first), long-awaited cast reunions (Santa Tell Me finally brought When Calls the Heart‘s Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing back onscreen together), and even some sports mixed in (football in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, with a Donna Kelce cameo, dog sledding in The Finnish Line). Hallmark got very meta (in all the best ways) in Sugarplummed, a rare holiday movie in which romance is not the main plot.

Hallmark took on The Amazing Race with Jingle Bell Run, which also partnered network faves Ashley Williams and Andrew Walker. Also working together (surprisingly!) for the first time were Lacey Chabert and Kristoffer Polaha in The Christmas Quest, which added a bit of a mystery to the tale that brought exes back together, and Kimberley Sustad and Benjamin Ayres in The Santa Class, in which they hid who looked to be the real Santa Claus among would-bes in their training program.

Let us know what you think the best Hallmark holiday movie of 2024 was in our poll below. And if your choice isn’t listed, head to the comments section. Also, share in the comments which was your favorite if that’s a different pick for you.