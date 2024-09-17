‘The Bachelorette’s Devin Strader Was Arrested, Ex Filed Restraining Order Against Him in 2017

The Final Rose For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bachelorette Newsletter:

Dark details about The Bachelorette Season 21 contestant Devin Strader’s past are coming to light. Jenn Tran‘s ex was arrested on accusations that he burglarized his ex-girlfriend’s Louisiana home in 2017, according to documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly. His ex-girlfriend, who was not named, also filed a restraining order against him.

At the time, Strader’s ex-girlfriend alleged that he had “come to her house banging on the door several times and screaming at her” and he “made a fire out in the street with what appeared to be the actual restraining order.” He was later arrested on burglary charges and pleaded guilty to charges of criminal trespass and simple criminal damage to property of less than $500. He received one year of unsupervised probation.

In the Petition for Protection From Abuse document that Strader’s ex filed, she alleged in a handwritten account that The Bachelorette star “spit on me and threw his drink on me at Pelicans game in front of everyone in the crowd,” and “put me in a chokehold covering my mouth.”

Reality Steve, who was the first to report the news, claimed that the restraining order Strader’s ex filed against him was later sealed. However, the burglary arrest affidavit is in the public record. Strader has not addressed his past arrest publicly.

“We take the safety of our contestants very seriously and make every effort to conduct thorough diligence,” a source close to production told TV Insider. “As exhaustive as our vetting process is, this protective order did not surface in our searches.”

Strader has come under fire ever since The Bachelorette live finale, when Tran revealed that he broke up with her in a 15-minute phone call. Tran proposed to Strader on the beach in Hawaii and claimed he became distant once the cameras stopped rolling. He ended their engagement one month before the live finale event aired.

The Houston native proceeded to release a 13-minute Instagram video with his side of the story, but he received immense backlash for sharing private text messages with Tran in his post. Tran, who has not responded to the documents regarding her ex’s past, addressed Strader’s video and his behavior on The Viall Files podcast.

“At this point in my life, the way that he has been behaving and releasing our texts and whatever else that he’s doing, shows to me that this not the kind of person that I would ever want to spend the rest of my life with anyways,” she said.