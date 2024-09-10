Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Devin Strader used to be a fan favorite but after the mindboggling finale of The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation has turned against him. The shocking twist of events has started to make more sense to Jenn Tran, who admitted she was confused by one question he asked producers right after she proposed to him. Jenn revealed new snippets of information about how their relationship unfolded once the cameras went away to Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile on The Happy Hour Podcast on September 9.

Coincidentally, the first red flag appeared when Jenn and Devin went on their “happy couple” getaway, which is when the lead and chosen winner get to spend time together off camera. The day after the Houston-based 28-year-old was coming off the whirlwind experience he and Jenn had together, he asked this jaw-dropping question producers, “How long do people spend together?”

Looking back, Jenn mentioned that the alarm bells should’ve started ringing, but instead she jokingly said, “You’re already anticipating that we’re breaking up?” But even before that, Devin’s track record wasn’t clean. In their Fantasy Suite, it became apparent that their future wasn’t necessarily set in stone. Where they would live was one big question. Jenn preferred to stay near her family in Boston but was open to moving to New York. This wasn’t really in the cards for Devin, so they came up with a solution — California. Both of them would move to the most populated state together in a couple of years, until he backtracked that statement.

The tell-all podcast suddenly got even more juicy when Jenn just kept spilling the beans. To combat the loneliness of not being able together for a month, Jenn had an idea for him to come to Miami. “We’ll hang out. We won’t go out. Nobody knows us yet. The thing hasn’t even been premiered,” she recalled saying. Yet, Devin had some other plans in mind. After booking a flight to Mexico, he claimed to not want to pay for another flight to see his fiancée. “Honey, I will pay the $200 for you to come here and hang out with me,” Jenn told Devin, but things with the freight company owner never got better. Sometimes he would even disappear for 18 hours of the day and not respond to her. This upset Jenn, who often thought something bad had happened to him.

Claims of being “introverted” and “feeling weird after the show” were often thrown around, and all the plans they made suddenly evaporated. The couple was supposed to be in a two-year engagement while they continued to date. According to Jenn, none of that actually happened “He never once planned a date night for us, like long distance wise,” she said. Even other basic connection tactics were lost. “We barely talked on the phone,” she admitted.

Part 1 of Jenn’s The Happy Hour podcast interview also revealed new insight into her feelings about Devin post-breakup. She was asked if she thought the whole show was a game to him. “I can’t speak for him because I don’t know,” she said. I genuinely don’t know who he is as a person to this day.”