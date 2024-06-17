’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Liz Woods Shares Photos With New Boyfriend – Fans React

After years of turmoil with her ex-boyfriend Big Ed, 90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods has finally found happiness with her new boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga, and is letting the world know about it.

The reality star took to her Instagram page on Monday, June 17, where she shared a gallery of photos with her new man. “(Love) You!!! From The Bottom Of My Heart! Thank You!” she wrote in the caption.

To catch fans up to speed, Liz and Big Ed broke up, seemingly for good this time, during the filming of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? It all stemmed from an argument about taco pasta, which resulted in Ed calling off the wedding. Liz didn’t find out the wedding wasn’t happening until she received a call from the officiant.

Following the breakup, Liz left Arkansas (where she lived with Ed) and moved to San Diego, California, where she met Jayson. According to multiple outlets, Jayson is a 29-year-old Navy veteran and current Navy instructor who is father to a preschool-aged son.

Liz had remained tight-lipped about her new relationship until recently, most likely waiting until her separation from Ed had aired on TV — the eighth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is currently airing on TLC.

But now she has officially gone public with her new beau, and fans are super happy for her.

“Girl you never wore this smile with Ed. So happy you found someone who treats you right and has a neck. I hope this smile never fades,” wrote one fan on Instagram.

“The world was rooting for you, Liz! We are genuinely happy for you. I love your growth,” said another.

“You finally have the prince you always deserved,” commented one user.

Another added, “You deserve a GOOD man girl who will treat you right!”

“Thank GOODNESS! It may have seemed like the worst thing to happen with the troll called off the wedding, but you dodged a bullet like the matrix girl! You deserve this!” wrote another.

“Now THATS more like it!!!! Yassss! KNOW YOUR WORTH!!!!” added another.

As for Ed, he previously told Entertainment Tonight that he met Liz’s new boyfriend, describing him as a “hunk.”

“Guy’s a pretty good-looking guy. I’m very happy I met them. I have met the guy, you know, he’s really nice. I think they’re within one or two years apart [in age],” Ed said before revealing his worries.

“I’m happy for her… just my concern is we all have things that we need to work on and deal with and if we don’t they’re gonna rear their ugly head,” he continued. “And that’s my fear is that it’s not gonna… it won’t last because Liz will not have dealt with the same things that I have to deal with.”

Last week, Ed hinted at a new relationship of his own after sharing a series of photos and videos with a mystery woman in New York City. It’s safe to say that Ed’s potential new romance wasn’t received as warmly as Liz’s, at least judging by the fan reaction.