’90 Day Fiancé’ Big Ed Hints at New Girlfriend After Liz Woods Split

90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed is seemingly wasting no time hopping into a new relationship following his split from Liz Woods.

On Sunday, June 9, Ed took to his Instagram page to share a series of photos where he was seen arm-in-arm with a new woman. In one of the posts, he captioned it, “My new..!” and tagged the woman as @bsbae.

Other pics and videos show Ed and the mystery woman posing for selfies around New York City. The reality star also reposted an Instagram Story from user lovelisaxoxo, which showed the woman with her arm wrapped around Ed and was captioned, “My new favorite couple.”

In another post, Ed shared a selection of photos and videos of himself and the mystery lady in the back of a tuk-tuk carriage, riding around NYC while singing and dancing.

He also reshared the potential new girlfriend’s IG Story, in which she posted a picture with Ed sharing a glass of wine, captioned, “If you want to see more, you need to tune in…”

On this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed called off his wedding with Liz following an argument about taco pasta. Liz didn’t realize the wedding wasn’t happening until she received a call from their officiant.

Since the break-up, Liz has a new boyfriend, whom Ed recently described as “a hunk.”

“Guy’s a pretty good-looking guy. I’m very happy I met them. I have met the guy, you know, he’s really nice. I think they’re within one or two years apart [in age],” Ed told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview.

However, Ed shared his concerns, noting how Liz might be rushing into a new relationship before properly healing.

“I mean, I’m happy for her… just my concern is we all have things that we need to work on and deal with and if we don’t they’re gonna rear their ugly head,” he explained. “And that’s my fear is that it’s not gonna … it won’t last because Liz will not have dealt with the same things that I have to deal with.”

Well, apparently Ed isn’t taking his own advice if these latest social media posts are anything to go by.

Fans had big reactions to Ed’s latest revelation and took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“How is she not completely embarrassed??” wrote one commenter about the potential new girlfriend.

“Ed….please just stop…. you don’t even know what a relationship is and what it means…,” wrote another.

“This is a perfect example of why his relationships don’t work. He took no time to heal and work on himself. And now he’s in another relationship. The cycle will never end he needs help!” said one fan.

Another added, “The next victim? Or does she wants to be on tv?”

“They’re never kissing in any of the pics. Not his gf. His desperate attempt for attention & the girl’s 15 min of fame,” said another.

What do you think about Ed’s potential new girlfriend? Let us know in the comments below.