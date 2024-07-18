Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Liz Woods is happier than ever. The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star is living her best life with her new boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga, whom she met after Big Ed Brown called off their wedding. TV Insider spoke with Liz about her exciting romance and their life together.

“I was supposed to get married in August, Ed and I separated, and I started dating my boyfriend in October,” Liz told TV Insider. “It happened really fast. I wasn’t looking. I planned on being single. We just hung out and were inseparable. Since then, I truly feel like when I read these sayings of like, someone can give you everything you’ve needed in three months that someone couldn’t in three years, I truly believe that. It just fell into my lap, and we have been strong. We’ve not had one breakup.”

Liz and Jayson met the old-fashioned way—in person—and not on a dating app, which she was against. “We actually met at a run. We are very active with each other. We met at an eight-mile run,” she revealed.

The reality star will be coming face-to-face with Big Ed in the upcoming 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: No Limits, which is set to begin on July 28. When she filmed the tell all, Liz was already dating Jayson. She revealed how he reacted to her crossing paths with her ex at the tell all.

“He’s been nothing but understanding. Actually, going into this tell all, he was the one that was like, ‘Make sure you get all the closure you need. Make sure you get your questions answered. After this chapter is closed, there’s no looking back.’ I just feel like that is such a respectful move for him coming into my life and my world that just shows a lot of love. He’s never held it against me. He wasn’t worried about me seeing Ed.”

She admitted her new relationship is so “different” from what she had with Ed. “He’s so charming,” Liz gushed. “Chivalry is not dead. I don’t ever open my car door. He’s always opening it. We can talk about things. It’s very, very different.”

Would she ever want Jayson and Ed to meet? “Let’s just say my boyfriend has traveled with me to be by my side while I go through the experience of being at the tell all,” Liz cryptically said.

The couple currently lives together, and they’re excited about this chapter of their lives. “We’ve talked about the future, but we’re also not in a rush right now,” she said. “I love him tremendously. He is my person. He is my other half, so I hope that this future just continues. He’s an awesome dad. His mom did a spectacular raising him.”

When asked if she’s considered bringing her new love story to TV, she responded, “You kind of need drama, to be honest. I don’t know if we really make that category, but I definitely know people are excited to meet my new man,” Liz told TV Insider. “I know a lot of people have seen my glow up since Ed and I separated. When I moved to Arkansas, I gained 40 pounds. Since leaving Arkansas, I am down 40 pounds. I finally got into a new place. It’s mine. I have a place for my kid. I feel the most stable I’ve ever been. I have a great partner. We are together. He’s so good, I don’t want anybody else to have him. People better stay out of his DMs.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC, Max, and discovery+