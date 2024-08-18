Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Well, we certainly didn’t see that coming. In the preview for the August 25 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits Tell All, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods have some one-on-one time away from the rest of the cast. In a shocking turn of events, the exes aren’t throwing at each other.

“Thank you so much for being a part of my life, and I want to say goodbye,” Big Ed tells Liz as they stand outside together. He begins to tear up in front of her and admits that this whole situation “sucks.” Liz nods her head but doesn’t say anything, at least in this footage.

After being at odds for the entire Tell All, Big Ed and Liz are putting their bad blood aside. They share a long hug in the final moments of the teaser.

The former couple began dating in 2021 and experienced more than a dozen breakups over the course of their relationship. Their romance ended for good in 2023 when Big Ed called off their wedding after their taco pasta fight.

Big Ed met Jayson Zuniga, Liz’s new boyfriend, at the beginning of the Tell All. Jayson proved right away that he wasn’t afraid of confronting Liz’s ex and defending his girl

“After today, you’re in the past. We’re going to move forward. Starting today, you will never disrespect her again. Otherwise, you’re going to have to deal with me,” Jayson told Big Ed.

Tensions continued to flair inside the house when Jayson joined Liz at the house with the rest of the cast. “I’m so happy that I can mentally and physically look up to someone for the first time in my life,” Liz said in front of Big Ed, who responded that Liz has “sloppy sex.”

Big Ed also said believes that Liz and Jayson’s relationship won’t last. “The good news is she’s not my problem anymore. I dodged probably the biggest bullet I could have had in my life,” he declared.

Looks like Big Ed has had a change of heart.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC, Streaming Soon on Max and discovery+