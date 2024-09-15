Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker know their Descendants tunes. They proved as much in the exclusive TV Insider video above, as we tested their knowledge on song lyrics from across the franchise’s films to see if they could name that tune.

The stars of the franchise’s fourth installment, Descendants: The Rise of Red, came to the TV Insider studio this summer to give a glimpse into their new movie, available to stream now on Disney+. And the pair was all smiles as they sang their way through their fictional universe’s memory lane.

Descendants: The Rise of Red stars Cantrall as Red, daughter of the Queen of Hearts (played by Rita Ora), and Baker as Chloe, daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming. The girls team up to save the kingdom of Auradon by traveling back in time using the White Rabbit’s pocket watch to stop an event that would cause grave consequences.

Brandy and Paolo Montalban reprised their royal roles from the iconic 1990s Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella for the TV movie, adding to the already impressive list of talented vocalists in the cast.

The rules for the game are simple: We read out a short lyric from a song (spoken, not sung!), and the players have to guess its respective song title. We started them off easy with the first song, “Rotten to the Core,” which is the opening song from the very first movie sung by Mal (Dove Cameron), Evie (Sofia Carson), Jay (Booboo Stewart), and Carlos (Cameron Boyce). We were able to stump the duo with some of the deep-cut lyrics.

The Rise of Red may have been Cantrall and Baker’s first Descendants movie, but they’re clearly obsessed with the films that came before them. See them test their knowledge in the full video above.

Descendants: The Rise of Red, Available Now, Disney+