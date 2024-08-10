‘Percy Jackson’ Season 2, ‘Skeleton Crew’ & More D23 TV Reveals (VIDEO)

Day 1 of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event lived up to the event’s name in Burbank, California, on Friday, August 9, as Disney offered big updates for many of its in-production films and television shows.

On the TV front, Disney showed off new footage of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, debuted trailers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and Agatha All Along, and took fans behind the scenes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, while Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars fans also got exciting reveals. Read about it all below…

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

D23 attendees got a first look at new footage from the second season of Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which will be based on Rick Riordan’s book The Sea of Monsters and will premiere in 2025. In this clip, Percy (Walker Scobell) takes the reins of a chariot as says that stopping a war was just the beginning.

“In the new season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down,” Disney’s logline reads. “His friendship with Annabeth [Leah Sava Jeffries] is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover [Aryan Simhadri] has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Jude Law stopped by D23 as fans saw a trailer for Star Wars: Selection Crew, his entry into the Star Wars universe, which begins streaming on Disney+ on December 3.

Skeleton Crew “follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, crossing paths with the likes of Jod Na Nawood, the mysterious character played by Law. Finding their way home — and meeting unlikely allies and enemies — will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.”

The series also stars Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Nick Frost.

Agatha All Along

In a bewitching D23 treat, Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, and Patti LuPone united on stage to perform the Sacred Chant version of the “The Ballad of the Witches Road,” the theme song for the WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along, premiering with two episodes on September 18.

In that series — also starring Aubrey Plaza — “the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell,” the logline teases. “Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…”

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Disney enchanted Wizards of Waverly Place fans with an in-production sneak peek at Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. The show “follows an adult Justin Russo [David Henrie], who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada [Mimi Gianopulos], Roman [Alkaio Thiele], and Milo [Max Matenko]. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie [Janice LeAnn Brown] to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.” The series, coming to Disney Channel and Disney+ soon, also stars Taylor Cora as Winter, while original Wizards star Selena Gomez guest-stars in the first episode as Alex Russo.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

Premiering on September 13 on Disney+, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy assembles an alternate Star Wars timeline brick by brick, as this new trailer shows.

“Content herding nerfs and sharing tales of the Jedi’s heroics with his friends on planet Fenessa, Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), finds his galaxy shaken up after he and his brother Dev (Tony Revolori) find a Jedi Temple and remove the mysterious Cornerstone,” the logline reads. “Alongside newcomer Jedi Bob (Bobby Moynihan), Luke Skywalker is back, once again voiced by Mark Hamill, but this time he’s got more of a chilled-out surfer dude vibe than the farm boy-turned-Jedi Master we know and love.”

Win or Lose

Pixar’s first-ever original series, Win or Lose, is coming December 6 on Disney+. With Will Fortevoicing the coach, the show “reveals what it feels like to be in the shoes of eight different characters — the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire — as they prepare for a championship softball game.”

