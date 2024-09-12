‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Opens Up About ‘Emotional’ Last Day on Set

Come Join the Reagan Family Dinner For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Blue Bloods Newsletter:

As Blue Bloods prepares for its final season, which kicks off on October 18, Bridget Moynahan has been opening up about the show’s cancellation and her last time on set with co-star Tom Selleck.

“I think we’re all a little disappointed,” Moynahan told People in regards to the show ending after 14 seasons. “We’ve had such a good time. We all want to be there. It’s a real loss.”

Moynahan has played Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan, the daughter of Selleck’s Frank Reagan, since the first season of Blue Bloods premiered back in 2010. She stars alongside Donnie Wahlberg, Will Estes, and Len Cariou.

“This was our daily lives for 14 years. And we’ve all experienced major life moments together, whether it’s births, deaths, marriages, divorces, illnesses, we’ve had it all together,” she continued.

Moynahan, whose previous credits include Sex and the City and Six Degrees, spoke about her final day on set, where she and Selleck watched Wahlberg film his final scene.

“I think one of the most beautiful things on that last day for me, I’ll never forget it, is Tom, because he was already wrapped and he came down for Donnie and mine’s last scene,” she recalled.

“We were behind a monitor — I’m getting choked up as I say this — and I had my arm around Tom, and he was holding onto my hands the way my dad did,” Moynahan added. “We were just so thankful, and he was so gracious. From day one that’s the way it went: ‘Nice to meet you. We are family.’”

“That love and appreciation and respect without ever having to say,” she explained. “And the appreciation for everything that we had just built while we’re watching our brother, son, teammate and such a voice and face of the show finish his last scene, it was really quite emotional.”

It wasn’t just the final scene; Moynahan stated that “every single day was emotional” when it came to filming the final season. “It was a lot of lasts,” she said. “And a lot of really wonderful conversations with people, and a lot of them have been there since day one. So it was a lot of hugs and a lot of tears. It was quite beautiful.”

She also shared her thanks to the show’s fans “for supporting us, cheering us on, for tuning in every Friday night, for caring about the stories and characters, and particularly all the men and women in law enforcement who do put their lives on the line for us.”

Blue Bloods, Season 14 Part 2 Premiere, Friday, October 18, 10/9c, CBS