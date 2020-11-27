'Blue Bloods': Celebrate the Reagans With These 7 Special Family Dinners (VIDEO)

After ten seasons (and counting), Blue Bloods still serves up gripping drama, intrigue aplenty...and the best supper scenes on TV.

The CBS procedural highlights members of the extended Reagan family — cops, lawyers, and kids alike — with the weekly tradition of the family dinner. Only Reagans (and Reagans-to-be) are allowed to attend (with one notable exception back in Season 10). The location (the house in which Len Cariou's Henry and Tom Selleck's Frank live) rarely changes. And the seating arrangements are pretty much set (but they can be adjusted, as was the case after Amy Carlson's Linda died). Most importantly, the entertainment factor remains the same: high.

Ahead of the Season 11 premiere, relive some of the most memorable Reagan meals dinners (so far).

First Dinner (Season 1, Episode 1)

Everyone was so much younger (Sami Gayle's Nicky was played by a different actress, Marlene Lawston), but some things were the same and set the stage for what would come from every dinner after: debating around the table, with everyone having his or her own (very strong) opinion.

Frank Is Honored (Season 5, Episode 13)

During a debate about whether or not Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) should receive a medal of valor (his dad is commissioner, so is it nepotism?), it was noted that the same thing happened to Frank when Henry was in charge. During dinner, Henry read the report of his son catching a bank robber (when he was a detective, on his own, while off-duty) and Danny put the medal he'd received around Frank's neck.

Apart, But Together (Season 5, Episode 22)

After Linda was shot, Danny and his wife called in to the family dinner from her hospital room ... where they thought they'd have to dine on hospital food (as the family argued about who was supposed to take care of that) until there was a special delivery.

Dinner Without Linda (Season 8, Episode 1)

After losing Linda, the family rallied about Danny in his new home for the weekly tradition with a twist. "I don't know what to say," Frank admitted. "I did read an obit a while back — when you reach a certain age, you do that sort of thing — and someone said, 'we are all just passing time and occupy a chair very briefly.' The time we had with Linda was a gift. And we are all the better that she occupied her chair so well."

Surprise Guest & Engagement (Season 8, Episode 22)

Not only was Jamie late to the family dinner, but he had a surprise guest with him: his partner, Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray). And to everyone's shock, they announced they were engaged (they hadn't even been dating!).

A Guest at Family Dinner (Season 10, Episode 1)

It was a first for the Reagan family dinner: an outsider as a guest. Frank's old partner Lenny (Treat Williams) incorrectly assumed that the Reagans were a perfect family, so the commissioner invited his friend to see what really goes on at the dinner table, including quite the stretch to instigate a debate.

A New Reagan (Season 10, Episode 19)

Danny's son Sean (Andrew Terraciano) discovered (through a school assignment looking into his family ancestry) that the late Joe Reagan had a son: Joe Hill (Will Hochman), also a cop. Despite some tension between Frank and Joe's mother, Paula (Bonnie Somerville), Joe did come to dinner and was welcomed into the family in the Season 10 finale.

Blue Bloods, Season 11 Premiere, Friday, December 4, 10/9c, CBS