‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran Reveals Show Secret She Shares With Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban is set to leave ABC’s Shark Tank at the end of the currently airing 16th season, and fellow shark Barbara Corcoran is not ready to say goodbye. Apart from the fact that they have become good friend, Corcoran reveals that Cuban always lends her a helping hand on shows that viewers don’t see at home.

“Oh God, Mark’s such a sweetheart,” Corcoran said during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday (April 9). “I just feel better sitting next to a billionaire, you know? I just feel richer.”

When Hudson asked the 76-year-old businesswoman what she’ll miss the most about Cuban, Corcoran said, “What Mark does for me is, he does my math. I still don’t have a way with numbers so he tells me. I’ll say, ‘What does that represent? What percentage?’ He does the math for me and hands me papers all through the show.”

“But I can’t imagine how I’m going to survive on that show without him, because who’s going to do my math?” she quipped. “I just have to get a new guy or something.”

Corcoran, who founded the real estate brokerage The Corcoran Group, has been part of Shark Tank since the first season alongside Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary. Cuban joined the business reality television series as a guest in Season 2 before taking on a permanent position from Season 3 onwards.

Appearing on the All the Smoke podcast in November 2023, Cuban announced he’d be leaving the ABC reality series after Season 16.

“This is our 15th year, and next year, our 16th year, is gonna be my last year, so I got one more year to go,” the former principal over on the Dallas Mavericks said, adding that he feels “it’s time” to step aside.

Cuban filmed his final Shark Tank episode in October, and ahead of his last day, he told People, “[It’s] going to be more about the crew and the staff because most of them have been here for 15 years, and it’s family. We all look forward to getting together twice a year for a long time and seeing each other for 12 hours a day.”

He added that he’ll miss the cast and crew the most, but he “won’t miss the deals.”

“The deals are always out there,” he shared. “But I’ll miss the people and I’ll miss having an impact just from the show itself because we send a message every day that the American dream is alive and well.”