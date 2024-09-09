Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

A “bee-nado” is officially attacking Los Angeles when 9-1-1 Season 8 begins.

Following teasers of bees making their way to Los Angeles, ABC has now released the first trailer (set perfectly to “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins) showing how our favorite first responders will be learning of and dealing with those insects—and it’s worse than you could ever have imagined!

Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is the one to answer the 9-1-1 call that starts it all. A truck involved in an accident was carrying 22 million killer bees. Yes, 22 million killer bees. That’s enough to kill 44,000 people. (And we thought the promo that we previously unveiled warning that the average human can’t survive 500 bee stings was a stretch!)

Watch the promo above for a look at the bees attacking—and no, they won’t just fly away, Eddie (Ryan Guzman)—as well as Eddie (and his mustache) running away from them and more. Plus, Buck (Oliver Stark) is the one to call it a “bee-nado.”

Like has been the case in the past, 9-1-1 is kicking off its eighth season with a three-part event. And we wouldn’t be surprised if one of the members of the 118 gets stung in one of the episodes. After all, the show does love to put its own in the middle of the danger.

When 9-1-1 returns, the 118 doesn’t just have those killer bees to worry about. The firefighters and paramedics also need to get their captain back ASAP! At the end of Season 7, Bobby (Peter Krause) had quit, but after a near-death experience when his and Athena’s (Angela Bassett) house was burned down, he realized the 118 was where he belonged. The only problem? He did submit the paperwork, and now the station’s former captain, Gerrard (Brian Thompson), is now back in charge.

What do you think of the Season 8 trailer? What are you hoping to see from the bees? Let us know in the comments section, below.

9-1-1, Season 8 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 8/7c, ABC