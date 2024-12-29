‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Debuts ‘Mystery Man’ 2 Years After Kody Brown Split

Looks like Meri Brown might have found love again! The Sister Wives alum revealed this week that she’s spending some of the 2024 holidays with a “mystery man” named Brandon Stone in an Instagram post. The reveal of the new potential partner comes two years after Meri ended her marriage with Kody Brown.

“It’s a Christmas miracle! #MysteryMan #LifeIsGood @papabrandon1005,” wrote in the post.

Brandon is not the first man that Meri has dated since leaving Kody, who centers the TLC reality series. Meri previously dated a man Amo starting in October 2023, but the pair split a few months later. “He just wasn’t my person,” Meri told People. “We dated exclusively for a few months, and he just wasn’t my person.”

The post with Brandon comes shortly after she also told People that she was “dating non-exclusively.” It seems like things are moving along nicely with this new partner.

Meri is not the only one to move on from Kody Brown. Of the four women that were showcased on Sister Wives, Brown is currently only in a relationship with Robyn, whom he married last. He is also separated from Janelle and Christine Brown.

In a November episode, Brown was visibly upset while helping Meri move from Flagstaff, Arizona to her new home in Salt Lake City, officially cementing the end of their relationship. “I’m glad you’re my favorite ex-wife, but it’s the weirdest thing to be in that place.” he said in the episode, “I love the life I have, but it’s a very different life than what I had three years ago.” Brown also offered to walk Meri down the aisle if she decided to re-marry, which took her off guard.

“I don’t know where this is coming from… He has made it clear that he did not want me in his life, so why this emotion?” Meri said in the episode confessional. “The fact that he’s saying he wants to walk me down the aisle when I get married again… Like, why would he say that?”

If things get serious with this new mystery man, will Kody even be invited to the wedding?