Meri Brown said ex-husband Kody Brown tried to screw her out of her portion of the Sister Wives family land because she didn’t have as many kids as his other wives. In a rare discussion about her only child, Leon Brown, Meri opened up to her friend Jenn Sullivan about the predicament on the Sunday, January 19, episode of the TLC series.

The conversation was about how the Brown family’s Coyote Pass property would be divided following Kody’s divorces from Meri, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown. While Christine previously sold her portion of Coyote Pass back to Kody for just $10, Meri and Janelle were still waiting for a decision to be made about the land that they were once supposed to live on.

“[Kody’s] whole big thing then was I would get two acres,” Meri told Sullivan. “He’s like, ‘Well, you don’t need as much because you don’t have as many kids.’” Janelle and Kody share six children, while he and his last-remaining wife, Robyn Brown, have two kids, as well as her three children from a previous marriage.

Sullivan was flabbergasted to hear what her friend was saying, as she pointed out, “You paid equally! You paid equally. I’m just … holy crap.” Meri agreed that she was certainly entitled to a fair share of the land due to the amount of money she put into it, along with other money she invested into the family for college funds and more.

“I paid for Leon’s college [myself] and [the money] went to the majority of the kids’ cars, but not Leon’s,” Meri explained. “I paid the car payments. I really don’t know how much of the family funds actually paid for other kids’ school or cars, but I know that my kid’s school was not taken care of from the family fund. Kody has actually said this — because I only have one child, I am not entitled to an equal portion of the property.”

Kody brushed off Meri’s concerns. “We had 18 kids to take care of,” he said in a confessional. “That’s just water under the bridge.” Meri’s friend certainly didn’t see it that way, though. Sullivan told her, “My God, we need to give the attorney a call.”

Meri and Kody split in January 2023. The decision of what to do with Coyote Pass has been a point of contention within the family on Season 19 of Sister Wives, with Janelle even previously warning Meri to “protect [her] interest” in the quarter of land she’s entitled to. “Don’t you think that we have each other’s backs?” Meri asked her former sister wife, to which Janelle replied, “No, I really don’t.”

