Sister Wives star Meri Brown is embracing her single girl era after her split from Amos Andrews. The TLC star opened up about the current status of her dating life during her recent appearance on The Sarah Fraser Show.

“It’s such a completely different world,” Meri said about dating today. “The idea of dating is so weird for me. Like, I met Kody [Brown] when I was 18. We got married when I was 19.” She added, “I’m 53 now, and it’s kind of weird. It’s kind of weird, but it’s also kind of fun.”

Sarah said that Brown would be the “perfect person” for Raya, an online dating app that many celebrities are on. So, is Meri single and ready to mingle with someone new?

“I am not dating, like going out on dates every night or every weekend or anything like that,” she said in response to Sarah asking her if she’s in a “hookup stage” of her life. “I don’t have time. I’m growing my empire, so what is going to have to happen is finding a guy who is totally cool with big kinds of social media, obviously.”

She continued, “He’s going to have to match my energy and be a support to me, like be a support system. That’s what I want. Somebody who matches my energy, he’s got focus, he’s got goals, he’s got things he wants to do.”

After her dramatic split from Kody, the reality star reentered the dating scene. She went public with her new romance with Amos in January 2024 after they started dating in October 2023.

However, just a month later, Meri revealed that she and Amos had split. In the podcast interview, Meri admitted that life in the public eye wasn’t easy for Amos. “He did not sign up for this — except for he kind of did, because I said, ‘You know what’s gonna happen once we put you out on social media if you wanna be talked about on my Instagram,” she said.

In January 2023, Meri confirmed that she and Kody had split after more than 30 years together. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the former couple said in a joint statement.

Kody’s vision of plural marriage has crumbled in recent years. Three of his four sister wives are no longer with him. In addition to his split from Meri, Christine Brown has gone on to marry someone new. Janelle Brown and Kody have also split. Kody and Robyn Brown remain together.