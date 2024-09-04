Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Bachelor Nation is taking over the ballroom! The Bachelorette Season 21 star Jenn Tran and The Bachelor Season 29 star Joey Graziadei will be facing off on Dancing with the Stars Season 33. This marks the first time two Bachelor Nations alums have been cast in the same season. S who will be getting your votes this season?

Jenn will dance with pro Sasha Farber, while Joey will dance with Jenna Johnson. Bachelor Nation alums have had success in the ballroom over the years. Former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Hannah Brown won their respective seasons. Maybe Jenn will follow in the footsteps of Kaitlyn and Hannah with a mirrorball trophy win!

Jenn’s casting comes just hours after the jaw-dropping Bachelorette finale. Jenn’s journey to find true love ended in devastation. The 26-year-old proposed to Devin Strader on the beach in Hawaii, but Devin called off their engagement in a 15-minute phone call.

A tearful Jenn revealed that Devin told her he “regretted getting engaged” and “denied” ever being in love with her. Jenn and Devin came face-to-face for the first time since their breakup, and Jenn let him have it. She called him out for following Maria Georgas on Instagram and partying with Jeremy Simon after claiming to be upset over their split. Devin told Jenn that he “failed” her and admitted to suppressing his true feelings throughout the season.

Dancing with the Stars will be a great distraction for Jenn as she copes with her breakup. The new season will premiere on September 17, so she’ll be getting right to work preparing for her first dance. Additional celebrities this season include Phaedra Parks, Tori Spelling, Dwight Howard, and more. Joey will also be a friendly face since she was one of his contestants during The Bachelor Season 29.

In the months since The Bachelor finale, Joey has been living his best life with fiancé Kelsey Anderson. They’ve been traveling across the globe — with some Bachelor Nation alums — and preparing for a move to New York City. However, Joey’s home base will be Los Angeles during his run on DWTS.

In previous seasons, viewers have been allowed 10 votes per voting method — online and text. Technically, you could vote for various pairs through the two methods. Eventually, though, the competition will be narrowed down to finalists, and you’ll have to choose between your favorite DWTS couples.

Are you Team Joey or Team Jenn? Vote in our poll below and let us know your thoughts about DWTS Season 33 in the comments below.

Dancing with the Stars, Season 33, September 17, 8/7c, ABC