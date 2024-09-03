Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Bachelorette Season 21 finale.]

All the highs and lows of Jenn Tran‘s journey to find love have led to this. The 26-year-old has whittled down her suitors to two men: Devin Strader and Marcus Shoberg. In The Bachelorette Season 21 finale, she will make a life-changing decision about her future.

The finale begins in Hawaii, with Jenn looking forward to her final dates with Devin and Marcus. She meets with her family, including her mom and brother, as she figures out her final choice. “I am in love with both of them [Devin and Marcus],” she tells her family.

Devin is the first finalist to meet Jenn’s family, and he brings along gifts to make a great impression. He sits down with Jenn’s mom and aunt to discuss his relationship with Jenn. “It would kill me to not be the one,” he tells them. Devin mentions how he and Jenn bonded over their dads not being a significant part of their lives.

Jenn’s older brother, James, admits he’s “not sure” about Devin and doesn’t hesitate to grill his sister’s suitor. Devin asks James for his blessing to propose to Jenn. James says he’s “definitely not going to give the blessing now” because he still has to speak with Marcus. However, he respects that Devin asked him.

Next up is Marcus. Jenn declares that if Marcus says “I love you” to her, then it’s “gonna change everything.” James knows that Marcus “cares a lot” about Jenn, but he wishes Marcus had opened up more. During their one-on-one time, James becomes concerned that Marcus is “emotionally unavailable.” When Jenn’s mom and aunt ask Marcus if he’s in love with Jenn, he responds, “I believe I can get there. I know that I’m not right now.” Ouch.

Jenn goes on her last date with Devin before the final rose ceremony. They have a wonderful day together, and Devin gives Jenn a special gift he’s been holding on to. “I love the thought of forever with you,” Devin gushes. Jenn admits that Devin shows her what “unconditional love” can feel like.

Before her date with Marcus, Jenn heads to his hotel room to get answers about where they stand. She’s tired of dancing around their relationship, and she doesn’t know if he actually sees her in his future. Marcus says he’s confused and doesn’t know why it’s so scary for him to take that leap with his love for Jenn. “At the end of the day, I know that I love you,” Marcus says, but he continues to hint that he’s not ready for an engagement, which leaves Jenn “conflicted and confused.”

A frustrated Jenn is “sick and tired of investing so much and energy into someone who doesn’t feel the same way.” Marcus says he’s “afraid” of losing Jenn. “I did fall in love with you, and I was afraid to tell you because it’s clear to me you know what you want,” he continues. “I’m not giving you what you need.”

Jenn has given Marcus more than enough time to get to where she’s at. “I’m done waiting around for somebody to get there,” she tells Marcus. She ends their relationship in the hotel room. Marcus doesn’t get a final date.

Follow along for live updates about The Bachelorette Season 21 finale.