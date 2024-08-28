Aubrey Plaza Makes Surprising Confession About ‘White Lotus’

Despite earning an Emmy nomination for her performance as Harper on The White Lotus Season 2, Aubrey Plaza hasn’t actually seen any of it because she can’t log into her Max account.

In a video interview for The Wall Street Journal Magazine, the Parks and Recreation alum confessed to not having seen a single second of Mike White‘s hit HBO anthology series, though it’s not for lack of trying.

“I still haven’t, but I’m going to,” Plaza said when asked if she’s seen Season 2, per Variety. “To be honest, I had trouble opening my HBO Max account when I was trying to watch it originally. I couldn’t figure out the password and I usually just give up when I can’t figure out the passwords. I just can’t handle things like that.”

The 40-year-old actress is still old-school when it comes to her TV-watching habits, admitting, “I’d love a DVD, but they don’t send DVD sets anymore. I ask them every time.”

Plaza played strait-laced employment lawyer Harper Spiller in the second season of The White Lotus. Her character was married to Will Sharpe’s Ethan Spiller, a newly wealthy tech entrepreneur.

Even though Plaza hasn’t yet watched her own season, she did manage to see Season 1. “I was a fan of Season 1, but more importantly, I was a big Mike White fan,” she told Variety in 2022. “So I’m very excited to work with him. I’m very honored to be on this television series, and I hope I don’t let everybody down. It seems like everyone watched this show.”

This isn’t the first time Plaza has voiced her troubles with accessing streaming platforms. In a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, the Emily the Criminal star said she was struggling to watch the 20th season of Top Chef on Hulu.

“I was trying to watch Top Chef Season 20. Couldn’t figure out how to f****** get Hulu + Live. I give up! I can’t. I just can’t,” she shared. “And so what I like to do is go on iTunes and buy movies that are old. Or I’ll go on iTunes and just, like, buy the whole Sopranos series, and then my husband will be like, ‘You literally can watch that for free on HBO Max.’”

The White Lotus will return for a third season in 2025, and hopefully, Plaza will have figured out how to access her Max account by then.

The White Lotus, Season 3 Premiere, 2025, HBO and Max