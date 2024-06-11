Walton Goggins may be at the top of everyone’s minds for his recent turn as The Ghoul on Fallout, but the actor who also dazzles as Uncle Baby Billy on HBO‘s comedy The Righteous Gemstones is joining another big show as he features in the Season 3 ensemble for Mike White‘s The White Lotus.

TV Insider caught up with the actor at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards on June 4, where he addressed his role, but couldn’t say much about specifics. “It really is the experience of a lifetime, isn’t it?” Goggins marvels. “I’ve been very fortunate over the course of my career to work with a lot of writer-directors that I look up to and have informed who I want to become as an artist,” he adds.

When it comes to Mike White, Goggins says the creative is “high on that list.” The actor joins a Season 3 ensemble that also includes returning star Natasha Rothwell, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Aimee Lou Wood to name a few.

“I didn’t anticipate getting that call,” Goggins admits. “But once I did, it was a very important day for me as an actor,” he shares. As Goggins puts it, it’s not so much about what you gain from such an opportunity, but it’s more about “what you get from an experience like that.”

The actor speaks for the ensemble and past stars of the show when he adds, “I think that everybody that’s been through that stable would say the same thing. And so we’re not an exception to that rule. We’re just riding this river wherever it takes us.”

There’s no word on when The White Lotus will debut quite yet, but it has been confirmed the resort-set series will be back in 2025. As mentioned, above, Rothwell will reprise her role as Belinda who appeared in Season 1 alongside Jennifer Coolidge. This latest chapter of the Emmy-winning anthology series is currently filming in Thailand.

Stay tuned for more on The White Lotus as we look ahead to 2025, and let us know what you’re looking forward to from the series’ return in the comments section.

The White Lotus, Season 3 Premiere, 2025, HBO and Max